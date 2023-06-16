Expand / Collapse search

Police arrest man who barricaded himself inside St. Pete bank

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police in St. Petersburg have arrested Jose Albistur after they say he barricaded himself inside a bank on Friday afternoon. 

Officers say that at 2:41 p.m., officers received a call from a Wells Fargo manager reporting that a Hispanic adult man entered the bank with a gun.

SWAT responded to the scene and took Albistur into custody, according to police. 

Police say nobody was injured during the standoff. 

This is a developing story. FOX 13 has a news crew on the way. Check back for updates. 
 