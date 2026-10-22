Deputies: Man found with gunshot wound in Pasco County

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The Brief Pasco County deputies are investigating a shooting after a man was injured. Investigators believe the man was shot at a different location before driving his car to the area. Authorities transported the wounded driver for medical treatment, and officials ask anyone with information to contact crime tips.



The Pasco County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a man was found shot in Hudson on Thursday, according to officials.

PCSO investigating shooting

What we know:

The sheriff’s office said an adult man was found with a gunshot wound in the area of Joliet Street. PCSO said it appears the subject was shot somewhere else before driving his car. Authorities said the driver was transported to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity or medical condition of the man who was shot. Officials have also not confirmed where the shooting took place, identified any suspects, or established a motive.

Deputies asking for more information

What you can do:

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to contact the Pasco Sheriff's Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.