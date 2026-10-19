Early voting opens in Hillsborough County: Here's what to know

The Brief Early voting for the general election in Hillsborough County launched Monday morning across 27 designated locations. Registered voters can cast ballots at any designated site between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. through Nov. 1. Voters must bring acceptable photo and signature identification to check in at any early voting site.



Early voting for the general election opened across Hillsborough County on Monday morning, starting a two-week window for residents to cast ballots in person.

Hillsborough County voting sites

What we know:

Doors opened at 7 a.m. Monday across 27 sites set up by election staff over the weekend. Voters can visit any location daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Nov. 1.

What we don't know:

Election workers have not detailed final turnout numbers or daily wait times across specific locations.

Vote processing procedures

By the numbers:

Officials expect 60% to 70% of all votes to be cast before Election Day. Each site features a secure intake station inside for mail ballot drop-offs.

What they're saying:

Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer noted tabulating starts early: "We, by law, can start counting tabulating the vote-by-mail ballots after we've done the public logic and accuracy test. So we've got about 27 days in there that we can process those ballots. So, at seven o'clock on election night, the canvassing board will tell us to release results."

Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley emphasized acting quickly: "Take care of business ahead of time. Your vote’s very important. Treat it that way. Get out there and vote, and vote early."

Mail ballot requirements

What's next:

The deadline to request a mail ballot is 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. Because early and mail votes are processed in advance, staff expect to release initial results shortly after polls close.

What you can do:

Voters heading in person must bring acceptable photo and signature identification. To find wait times, review acceptable forms of ID, or check site maps, click here.