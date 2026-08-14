Ebisu Life opens largest store in Tampa

The Brief Japanese lifestyle retailer Ebisu Life opened its largest location to date Friday morning in Tampa Palms. The massive 21,600-square-foot store occupies the former Joann Fabrics space in the Market Square shopping center. Shoppers can explore imported snacks, cosmetics, anime collectibles and arcade-style claw machines through Aug. 23 with grand-opening deals.



A massive destination for Japanese snacks, arcade games and anime collectibles officially opened Friday in Tampa Palms.

Ebisu Life Tampa Store

What we know:

Japanese retailer Ebisu Life welcomed shoppers Friday morning to its newest location at 6234 Commerce Palms Drive. The site in the Market Square shopping center covers nearly 21,600 square feet, taking over a former Joann Fabrics store.

The footprint makes it the company's largest store to date, surpassing its Orlando location. Inside, aisles feature imported ramen, candy, skincare, cosmetics, stationery, clothing and household goods.

Anime fans can find plush toys, trading cards, figurines and blind boxes alongside interactive arcade claw machines and Bandai Gashapon toy dispensers.

Japanese Retailer Footprint

The backstory:

Ebisu Life was launched in Osaka, Japan, in 2013 before expanding into the United States.

The company now operates more than 20 stores nationwide across states including Florida, California, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Illinois and Maryland. The Tampa location adds to Florida's existing footprint in Orlando and Jacksonville.

Market Square Shopping Center

What's next:

Grand-opening promotions run through Sunday, Aug. 23, while supplies last.

Shoppers who hit specific spending thresholds can receive promotional items such as Japanese snack packs, character merchandise, canvas bags and collectible figures. The store is located at 6234 Commerce Palms Drive in Tampa.