Booker High School football pauses varsity play: Here is why

The Brief Booker High School in Sarasota canceled its varsity football season following a head coach dismissal and player transfers. The junior-varsity team will still practice and play while building the foundation for next year. Former coach Carlos Woods was dismissed from the football program and resigned from the district and faces an active criminal investigation that does not involve students.



A high school football program in Sarasota canceled its varsity season after dismissing its former head coach and losing several players to transfer.

Sarasota football program canceled

What we know:

Booker High School announced that it will not field a varsity football team this season, moving forward with only a junior-varsity squad. The decision comes after the dismissal of former head coach Carlos Woods and a series of player transfers following three consecutive semifinal appearances. District officials said Woods later resigned, and Sarasota police confirmed he is the subject of an active criminal investigation from an outside agency referral that does not involve student wrongdoing.

Unanswered questions in investigation

What we don't know:

School officials have not disclosed the exact reason behind Woods' dismissal. Additionally, authorities have not released specific details regarding the criminal allegations under investigation.

Booker High rebuild strategy

Why you should care:

New head coach Lance Hoeltke, a former USF quarterback with 15 years of coaching experience, said safety and competitive balance dictated the choice to pause the varsity program. "Football is a contact sport. There’s already an inherent risk and anything above and beyond that, we couldn’t in good conscience make a decision to put any player in a position that is not fair to them," Hoeltke said.

Sarasota school leaders speak

What they're saying:

Principal Jamal Crook emphasized that the program is focusing on player development. "Our circumstances we are rebuilding a football team, and we are focusing on player development, there’s really no problem as it relates to larger circumstances, but again, our focus is focusing on our players," Crook said. Hoeltke added, "A good percentage of the staff remain. These are folks who are Booker alum, people who care about the school and future of the program".

Future outlook for Tornadoes

What's next:

The junior-varsity team will continue practicing and playing games as Hoeltke and his team work to build a roster of players for next year. "I was not naive, I know exactly what I was getting into. I’m ready for the challenge. I want to be part of the solution," Hoeltke said. He added, "We owe everyone whose affiliated with Booker to give them something that they can be proud of and visions take time. They take effort, planning, and we plan on putting the work in and we have to start somewhere. And we are starting with these young men who have chosen to play. We will put them in the best situation possible to develop, succeed and have a great experience, so we have something to build on for next year."