Booker High School football pauses varsity play: Here is why
SARASOTA, Fla. - A high school football program in Sarasota canceled its varsity season after dismissing its former head coach and losing several players to transfer.
Sarasota football program canceled
What we know:
Booker High School announced that it will not field a varsity football team this season, moving forward with only a junior-varsity squad. The decision comes after the dismissal of former head coach Carlos Woods and a series of player transfers following three consecutive semifinal appearances. District officials said Woods later resigned, and Sarasota police confirmed he is the subject of an active criminal investigation from an outside agency referral that does not involve student wrongdoing.
Unanswered questions in investigation
What we don't know:
School officials have not disclosed the exact reason behind Woods' dismissal. Additionally, authorities have not released specific details regarding the criminal allegations under investigation.
Booker High rebuild strategy
Why you should care:
New head coach Lance Hoeltke, a former USF quarterback with 15 years of coaching experience, said safety and competitive balance dictated the choice to pause the varsity program. "Football is a contact sport. There’s already an inherent risk and anything above and beyond that, we couldn’t in good conscience make a decision to put any player in a position that is not fair to them," Hoeltke said.
Sarasota school leaders speak
What they're saying:
Principal Jamal Crook emphasized that the program is focusing on player development. "Our circumstances we are rebuilding a football team, and we are focusing on player development, there’s really no problem as it relates to larger circumstances, but again, our focus is focusing on our players," Crook said. Hoeltke added, "A good percentage of the staff remain. These are folks who are Booker alum, people who care about the school and future of the program".
Future outlook for Tornadoes
What's next:
The junior-varsity team will continue practicing and playing games as Hoeltke and his team work to build a roster of players for next year. "I was not naive, I know exactly what I was getting into. I’m ready for the challenge. I want to be part of the solution," Hoeltke said. He added, "We owe everyone whose affiliated with Booker to give them something that they can be proud of and visions take time. They take effort, planning, and we plan on putting the work in and we have to start somewhere. And we are starting with these young men who have chosen to play. We will put them in the best situation possible to develop, succeed and have a great experience, so we have something to build on for next year."
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 13 reporter Kimberly Kuizon, who spoke directly with Head Coach Lance Hoeltke and Principal Jamal Crook, as well as statements from Booker High School, the school district and the Sarasota Police Department.