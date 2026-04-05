Update - Northbound lanes of Skyway Bridge now open after fatal crash: FHP

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The Brief The northbound lanes of the Skyway Bridge have been reopened. A 76-year-old Pinellas Park man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. No other vehicles were involved in this crash.



The northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge were reopened at 5:17 p.m. Sunday afternoon, according to FHP troopers.

What we know:

Florida Highway Patrol reports that at approximately 12:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon, a 76-year-old Pinellas Park man was operating a Spyder three-wheeled motorcycle traveling northbound on the Skyway Bridge.

Troopers say that near milepost 12 when he lost control of the vehicle as he tried to avoid a collision with another vehicle. The motorcycle struck the outside guardrail of the bridge and ended up coming to rest outside the northbound lane, where the rider was ejected from the vehicle.

The rider suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, according to FHP.

What we don't know:

The Florida Highway Patrol does not know the identity of the vehicle the rider of the motorcycle was trying to avoid.