FBI Tampa Teen Academy: Students get behind-the-scenes look at SWAT and forensics

The Brief More than 90 Tampa Bay students are receiving a behind-the-scenes look at FBI investigations, forensic science and SWAT operations during the agency’s 2026 Federal Teen Academy. The free program is open to students entering grades 10 through 12, including those who are not planning careers in law enforcement. Applications are competitive. Students should be prepared to document their leadership, school activities and community involvement. They must also submit an original essay without AI assistance.



Dozens of Bay Area teenagers are learning how federal agents solve major crimes and execute tactical operations during a hands-on summer academy.

Tampa FBI teen program

What we know:

More than 90 high school students entering 10th through 12th grades are taking part in the FBI Tampa Federal Teen Academy. The free program gives teenagers a behind-the-scenes look at forensic science, analytical work and tactical SWAT operations.

Participants meet directly with special agents, intelligence analysts and staff members. Partner agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service and U.S. Attorney’s Office, demonstrate how federal organizations collaborate.

The instruction covers topics ranging from evidence collection to online dangers like sextortion and hoax threats. Attendance is not restricted to teenagers planning careers in law enforcement.

Future agency program dates

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet announced application dates or specific eligibility updates for future academy sessions.

Selection criteria, security requirements and exact schedule details may change before the next application window opens.

Federal academy application criteria

By the numbers:

Applicants must submit unweighted grade point averages along with details of leadership and community involvement from the past two years.

Candidates must also write an original essay without using artificial intelligence assistance. Applicants 16 or older may undergo limited background checks using law enforcement records.

Tampa bureau contact details

What you can do:

Families interested in future academy opportunities can monitor the FBI Tampa Community Outreach page for official announcements.

Questions about upcoming programs may be emailed directly to TampaOutreach@fbi.gov.