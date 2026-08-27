Florida Cyclosporiasis cases rise to 486: Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

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The Brief Florida health officials reported nearly 30 new Cyclosporiasis cases, driving the statewide total to 486 infections since Jan. Taylor Farms de Mexico recalled all of its iceberg lettuce products sourced from Central Mexico in the wake of the Cyclosporasis outbreak. Cyclosporiasis is a type of food poisoning caused by the parasite Cyclospora, which impacts the GI tract and can cause frequent, watery, and/or explosive bowel movements.



Florida cases of Cyclosporiasis continue to rise, with new data from state health officials showing an increase of nearly 30 cases as of Aug. 22, 2026.

Parasite spread in Florida

What we know:

Florida health officials reported nearly 30 new Cyclosporiasis cases in the past week, bringing the total number of confirmed or suspected cases in the state to 486 since Jan. 1. The intestinal illness is caused by the Cyclospora parasite, which leads to symptoms like watery diarrhea, cramping, bloating, nausea and fatigue.

The CDC and FDA have opened an investigation into several illness clusters across multiple states. Federal officials linked the outbreak to iceberg lettuce produced in central Mexico. Supplier Taylor Farms de Mexico recalled all iceberg lettuce sourced from the region, which was distributed to US restaurants and stores including Taco Bell and Walmart.

Cyclosporiasis cases reported in Florida: Month by Month

Jan: 4

Feb: 2

Mar: 1

Apr: 3

May: 2

June: 43

July: 296

Aug: 135

Cyclosporiasis cases in Florida: County by County

A total of 486 confirmed or suspected cases of Cyclosporiasis have been reported in Florida since Jan. 1, 2026 through August 22, 2026. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of those cases.

Alachua: 5

Baker: 1

Bay: 37

Brevard: 6

Broward: 35

Charlotte: 4

Citrus: 1

Clay: 1

Collier: 8

Columbia: 1

Duval: 11

Escambia: 5

Flagler: 3

Gadsden: 1

Gilchrist: 1

Hardee: 2

Hendry: 1

Hernando: 2

Highlands: 2

Hillsborough: 14

Indian River: 1

Jackson: 3

Lake: 9

Lee: 43

Leon: 8

Manatee: 12

Marion: 5

Martin: 2

Miami-Dade: 63

Monroe: 2

Nassau: 2

Okaloosa: 9

Orange: 32

Osceola: 8

Palm Beach: 27

Pasco: 11

Pinellas: 20

Polk: 22

Santa Rosa: 6

Sarasota: 11

Seminole: 11

St. Johns: 13

St. Lucie: 4

Sumter: 3

Volusia: 13

Wakulla: 1

Walton: 4

What is Cyclosporiasis?

What we know:

Cyclosporiasis is a type of food poisoning caused by the parasite Cyclospora, which impacts the GI tract and can cause frequent, watery, and/or explosive bowel movements.

While the illness is usually not life-threatening, washing fruits and vegetables alone cannot guarantee the parasite is removed.

How do you get it? How does it spread? Is it contagious?

Why you should care:

The Cyclospora parasite spreads when people ingest food or water contaminated with feces. Symptoms typically take one to two weeks to appear after exposure. Because of this delay, direct person-to-person transmission is unlikely.

According to the CDC, it typically takes between 7–14 days (or 1–2 weeks) to begin feeling impacts after being infected.

CDC: Cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to iceberg lettuce

Dig deeper:

Taylor Farms de Mexico recalled all of its iceberg lettuce products sourced from Central Mexico in the wake of the cyclosporasis outbreak. Various products were distributed to restaurants and grocery stores in the U.S., including some Taco Bell and Walmart stores.

Taco Bell has since changed where it gets its iceberg lettuce from. Taylor Fresh Foods recalled several Markside-branded products sold at Walmart stores.

The CDC said the "best buy" dates on all of those products have since expired and should no longer be available in stores or restaurants.

What we don't know:

Health officials have not confirmed if additional food items or suppliers are involved in the spread.

How do you prevent Cyclosporiasis?

What you can do:

Wash your hands and fresh produce thoroughly underwater before eating, cutting, and cooking.

Scrub firm fruits and vegetables, like melons and cucumbers, even if labeled as prewashed.

Remove bruised or damaged areas on fruit and vegetables.

Cooking can kill the parasite (make sure to cook to at least 158 degrees). Washing along cannot guarantee removal of the parasite.

Avoid drinking contaminated water or eating contaminated food.

Refrigerate fresh fruits and vegetables within two hours of being cut, peeled, or cooked.