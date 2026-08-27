Florida high school student arrested after gun found in car, deputies say

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The Brief A 19-year-old student was arrested after bringing a gun and ammunition to Coronado High School in Fort Myers, according to deputies. School administrators conducted a backpack check after a school resource officer was alerted about a gun on campus. Investigators found a Glock 17 handgun, three magazines and extra ammunition hidden in the trunk of the student's car.



A 19-year-old student faces multiple charges after deputies found a handgun and extra ammunition inside his car parked at Coronado High School on Wednesday, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Fort Myers school gun arrest

What we know:

Deputies arrested Christian Viard, 19, after finding a firearm and ammunition on school grounds on Wednesday, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

A school resource officer at Coronado High School in Fort Myers was alerted about a student who was believed to have access to a gun.

LCSO said when the student arrived at school, administrators checked his backpack and located a handgun holster, Glock backstraps and an empty ammunition box.

A K9 unit alerted to the student's vehicle, prompting deputies to perform a search.

Inside the car's trunk, law enforcement found a Glock 17 handgun, three magazines and additional ammunition. According to LCSO, the School Threat Enforcement Team responded to take over the investigation.

Viard was arrested and charged with possessing a weapon or firearm on school property and interference with school administration functions.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how the student obtained the firearm or whether any specific threats were made against students or staff.