Florida high school student arrested after gun found in car, deputies say
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A 19-year-old student faces multiple charges after deputies found a handgun and extra ammunition inside his car parked at Coronado High School on Wednesday, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Fort Myers school gun arrest
What we know:
Deputies arrested Christian Viard, 19, after finding a firearm and ammunition on school grounds on Wednesday, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A school resource officer at Coronado High School in Fort Myers was alerted about a student who was believed to have access to a gun.
LCSO said when the student arrived at school, administrators checked his backpack and located a handgun holster, Glock backstraps and an empty ammunition box.
A K9 unit alerted to the student's vehicle, prompting deputies to perform a search.
Inside the car's trunk, law enforcement found a Glock 17 handgun, three magazines and additional ammunition. According to LCSO, the School Threat Enforcement Team responded to take over the investigation.
Viard was arrested and charged with possessing a weapon or firearm on school property and interference with school administration functions.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed how the student obtained the firearm or whether any specific threats were made against students or staff.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Lee County Sheriff's Office, which explained the details of the investigation and arrest in an official report.