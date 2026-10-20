Florida high school teacher accused of throwing scissors at student: BCSO

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The Brief A Florida high school teacher was arrested after allegedly throwing a pair of scissors at a student, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Juanita Forehand, 22, threw the scissors to get the student's attention, hitting her in the back. Investigators discovered the teacher had a history of throwing objects at students to get their attention.



A Florida high school teacher was arrested after witnesses told Bay County deputies she threw a pair of scissors at a student, hitting the student in the back.

Florida high school teacher arrest

What we know:

Juanita Forehand, 22, a teacher at Rutherford High School, was arrested Oct. 16 on a charge of battery, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it began investigating after learning of the allegations on Oct. 14.

Investigators interviewed students and witnesses. The investigation determined that Forehand threw the scissors to get the student's attention, according to BCSO.

Classroom scissors incident

Dig deeper:

Witnesses reported seeing the scissors fall to the ground behind the student after hitting her. One witness specifically said they saw the scissors hit the student in the back, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators also learned that Forehand had previously thrown objects at students or hit them with objects to get their attention, according to BCSO.

On Oct. 16, Forehand was taken to the Bay County Jail following her arrest.

Student injury status

What we don't know:

Deputies have not said whether the student required medical treatment for injuries after being hit by the scissors.

At this time, school officials have not said whether Forehand remains employed at Rutherford High School or if she faces administrative suspension.