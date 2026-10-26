Florida man accused of having over 1 kilo of ‘Dark Web’ meth shipped to home

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The Brief Investigators said they intercepted a package containing over a kilogram of methamphetamine bound for a Bay County home. Adam Elking was arrested after attempting to speed away from deputies on a motorcycle, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Bail was set at over $1 million following a joint federal parcel search.



A Florida man faces trafficking charges after postal inspectors and deputies say they intercepted more than a kilogram of Dark Web methamphetamine shipped to a Bay County neighborhood, authorities said.

Intercepted parcel delivery

What we know:

Bay County Sheriff's Office Special Investigation Division investigators joined forces with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at the Sherman Avenue Post Office on Tuesday to check a suspicious package. They said a certified drug-detection dog signaled on the parcel, which was addressed to a home on Sanders Lane.

Investigators opened the parcel under a search warrant and discovered methamphetamine packed inside, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators seized roughly 1,019.9 grams of methamphetamine after intercepting a package ordered through the Dark Web in Bay County. Courtesy: Bay County Sheriff’s Office

Motorcycle flight stopped

The backstory:

Deputies set up surveillance Wednesday outside the Sanders Lane house. They said they watched the mail carrier deliver the package before Adam Elking carried it through the front door.

Elking left the home on a motorcycle shortly before deputies moved to serve their search warrant. Investigators tried to pull him over, but said Elking attempted to speed away before deputies stopped him and took him into custody.

Dark Web narcotic ring

What they're saying:

During a post-arrest interview, Elking admitted he ordered approximately one kilogram of methamphetamine on the Dark Web, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office commended postal authorities for their coordination, stating the agency "appreciates the assistance and coordination of the United States Postal Inspection Service and the United States Postal Service in this investigation."

Major seizure details

By the numbers:

Deputies said they seized roughly 1,019.9 grams of methamphetamine during the raid, which amounts to more than one kilogram. Investigators also collected additional items linked to illegal narcotics sales.

Elking's bond was set at $1,027,500 on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine over 400 grams, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Unanswered case elements

What we don't know:

Sheriff’s officials have not said where the Dark Web package originated or whether additional arrests are pending in connection with the shipment.

Authorities have also not disclosed whether other packages were previously shipped to the same Sanders Lane location.

Reporting suspicious narcotics

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding suspected drug activity is asked to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division at 850-747-4700.

Tipsters can also submit anonymous information directly through the Crimestoppers hotline at 850-785-TIPS.