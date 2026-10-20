Florida Poly unveils nation's first flying electric police vehicle
LAKELAND, Fla. - Florida Polytechnic University in Lakeland is now home to the first flying electric vertical takeoff and landing police vehicle in the country.
Electric patrol vehicle arrives
What we know:
Florida Polytechnic University is integrating "Astro," a flying electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle, into its police department. The manned aircraft weighs 154 pounds without its battery and can remain in the air for about 20 minutes. The university paid nearly $150,000 for the vehicle.
What we don't know:
Officials have not confirmed when final FAA approval will be granted, though they expect it may occur by November or late December.
Real-world applications and training
Why you should care:
Chief Aaron Murray explained that Astro is a cost-effective tool that could help officers locate missing people, access areas unreachable by traditional ground vehicles and assist with post-storm recovery efforts.
A capstone team of computer science students is undergoing hands-on training with the technology, while mechanical engineering students like senior Rapha Gerard are using the aircraft to gain practical experience for future careers.
Dr. Matt Bohm, the chair of mechanical, industrial and aerospace engineering, noted that plans include developing a digital twin or virtual reality training scenario tailored for the campus to train officers.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 13's Carla Bayron, who reported on-location at Florida Polytechnic University, as well as interviews with Police Chief Aaron Murray, Dr. Matt Bohm and engineering student Rapha Gerard.