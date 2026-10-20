Florida Poly unveils nation's first flying electric police vehicle

The Brief Florida Polytechnic University introduced Astro, the first flying electric police vehicle in the country, on its Lakeland campus. Computer science and mechanical engineering students are getting hands-on training with the manned aerial vehicle for research and safety. Officials say the nearly $150,000 aircraft could assist officers in finding missing people, reaching remote areas and post-storm recovery.



Florida Polytechnic University in Lakeland is now home to the first flying electric vertical takeoff and landing police vehicle in the country.

Electric patrol vehicle arrives

What we know:

Florida Polytechnic University is integrating "Astro," a flying electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle, into its police department. The manned aircraft weighs 154 pounds without its battery and can remain in the air for about 20 minutes. The university paid nearly $150,000 for the vehicle.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed when final FAA approval will be granted, though they expect it may occur by November or late December.

Real-world applications and training

Why you should care:

Chief Aaron Murray explained that Astro is a cost-effective tool that could help officers locate missing people, access areas unreachable by traditional ground vehicles and assist with post-storm recovery efforts.

A capstone team of computer science students is undergoing hands-on training with the technology, while mechanical engineering students like senior Rapha Gerard are using the aircraft to gain practical experience for future careers.

Dr. Matt Bohm, the chair of mechanical, industrial and aerospace engineering, noted that plans include developing a digital twin or virtual reality training scenario tailored for the campus to train officers.