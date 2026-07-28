Florida woman arrested for DUI after driving through homicide crash scene: BCSO

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The Brief Brevard County deputies arrested Lauren Anderson, 35, on a DUI charge after they say she drove through a closed deadly crash scene that was under investigation Sunday night. Deputies said Anderson ignored shouted commands to stop from deputies who chased down her vehicle. Breath tests revealed Anderson's blood alcohol levels were more than double Florida's legal limit following a witness 911 report, BCSO said.



A Florida woman was arrested on a DUI charge after Brevard County deputies say she drove through a roadway that had been closed for a deadly crash investigation, ignoring commands to stop.

Brevard County traffic homicide investigation

The backstory:

According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, deputies were helping the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic homicide investigation when the incident happened Sunday night.

Investigators said deputies had blocked off the roadway when a vehicle driven by Lauren Anderson, 35, tried to drive around the closure.

Deputies shouted for Anderson to stop, but she continued driving past them, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies ran after the vehicle before getting it to stop.

DUI arrest

What we know:

Once Anderson was stopped, deputies said they noticed she was sluggish, slurring her words and having trouble getting out of the vehicle.

Deputies asked Anderson to perform field sobriety exercises, but she refused, according to the sheriff's office.

After Anderson was taken to the Brevard County Jail, investigators said she agreed to provide breath samples, which registered 0.195 and 0.209 blood alcohol content — both more than twice Florida's legal limit of 0.08.

Interstate 95 crash witness

Dig deeper:

The sheriff's office said that before deputies encountered Anderson, another driver had called 911 to report a suspected impaired driver.

According to investigators, the caller reported seeing the same type of vehicle that Anderson was driving hit a construction barrier along Interstate 95.

Anderson was arrested on a charge of DUI and booked into the Brevard County Jail, where she has since bonded out.