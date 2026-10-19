Gunman opens fire on Florida interstate striking 2 kids: BCSO

The Brief A 6-year-old was shot and an 11-year-old was hurt when gunfire struck their car on I-10, according to deputies. Investigators said the family was traveling toward Jacksonville Sunday night after leaving a Macclenny home. Detectives are searching for the shooter and ask anyone with information to contact law enforcement.



Gunfire erupted on I-10 late Sunday night, leaving a young child shot and another injured after investigators say someone opened fire on a family's vehicle.

Interstate 10 drive-by shooting

What we know:

A mother was driving her two young children east on I-10 toward Jacksonville around 11 p.m. Sunday when another vehicle opened fire on them, according to investigators. Deputies say a 6-year-old child was shot in the arm, and an 11-year-old suffered superficial injuries from shattered glass.

Both victims were treated for their injuries and are currently recovering. Investigators said the family had just left a home in Macclenny and may have been followed onto the highway.

Florida highway shooting investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a description of the shooter's vehicle, and no suspects have been identified. Detectives have not confirmed a motive or verified who followed the family from the Macclenny home.

Shooting tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at (904) 259-9218. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to First Coast Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-8477.