Gunman opens fire on Florida interstate striking 2 kids: BCSO
MACCLENNY, Fla. - Gunfire erupted on I-10 late Sunday night, leaving a young child shot and another injured after investigators say someone opened fire on a family's vehicle.
Interstate 10 drive-by shooting
What we know:
A mother was driving her two young children east on I-10 toward Jacksonville around 11 p.m. Sunday when another vehicle opened fire on them, according to investigators. Deputies say a 6-year-old child was shot in the arm, and an 11-year-old suffered superficial injuries from shattered glass.
Both victims were treated for their injuries and are currently recovering. Investigators said the family had just left a home in Macclenny and may have been followed onto the highway.
Florida highway shooting investigation
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released a description of the shooter's vehicle, and no suspects have been identified. Detectives have not confirmed a motive or verified who followed the family from the Macclenny home.
Shooting tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at (904) 259-9218. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to First Coast Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-8477.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from law enforcement officials, who provided details on the investigation, as well as First Coast Crime Stoppers.