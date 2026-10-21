Hillsborough County considers restrictions on potent kratom compound

The Brief Hillsborough County commissioners unanimously approved moving forward with a proposed ordinance targeting 7-OH, a potent compound associated with kratom supplements. Florida’s statewide emergency ban on synthetic kratom extracts and derivatives could expire next year, prompting local leaders to consider their own restrictions. A public hearing on the proposed ordinance is scheduled for November 10.



Hillsborough County commissioners are taking the first step toward potentially restricting a potent chemical compound found in some products marketed as kratom supplements.

Hillsborough County kratom proposal

Big picture view:

Commissioners unanimously voted to move forward with a proposed ordinance targeting 7-hydroxymitragynine, more commonly known as 7-OH, a compound produced by kratom that is significantly more potent than the natural plant.

Florida enacted a statewide emergency ban on 7-OH and similar synthetic products connected to kratom. However, that ban could expire next year, raising concerns about whether the restrictions will remain in place.

Kratom itself remains legal in Florida, although it cannot be sold to anyone younger than 21.

The proposed Hillsborough County ordinance would not restrict the natural, herbal form of kratom. Commissioners have not ruled out expanding the proposal if it moves forward.

Community reaction on kratom

What they're saying:

Several parents who said their loved ones died after using kratom or synthetic kratom extracts urged commissioners to take action. Dana McDonald, an anti-kratom advocate who said she lost her son, pleaded with county leaders to protect other families.

"I will never get the final call from my son out of my head. Herbal does not mean safe. It does not," McDonald said, criticizing the sale of kratom products by store employees who may recommend them to customers seeking relief from anxiety. "Please take a stand for the parents who place their students in your care in this county and also for your own citizens."

Drug regulation advocates told commissioners the active ingredient in kratom contributed to more than 30 deaths in Hillsborough County last year.

Kratom supporters, meanwhile, say the supplement is safe and have compared products made from the plant's leaves to a "light beer."

Statewide kratom regulation history

The backstory:

Kratom is a plant whose compounds can affect the brain's opioid receptors. Some products contain concentrated extracts or synthetic derivatives that can be substantially more potent than the natural plant.

The proposed ordinance focuses on 7-OH and related synthetic products rather than kratom in its natural, herbal form.

Hillsborough County is also considering its options as the statewide emergency restrictions approach their potential expiration. Sarasota County commissioners have already passed a broader ban covering kratom and its products.

Public hearing scheduled

What's next:

Hillsborough County's proposed ordinance is scheduled for a public hearing on November 10.

Commissioners could consider additional restrictions as the proposal moves through the process. For now, the measure targets 7-OH and similar synthetic products, while leaving natural kratom products outside its scope.