Hillsborough deadly crash: Jeep hits and kills 2 pedestrians crossing U.S. 301, FHP says

The Brief Two pedestrians died after a Jeep hit them while they tried to cross U.S. 301 in Hillsborough County Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 57-year-old man died at the scene, while a 55-year-old woman later died from her injuries at a local hospital. FHP is investigating the deadly crash, which occurred just south of State Road 400.



Two pedestrians were killed after being hit by a Jeep while trying to cross U.S. 301 in Hillsborough County Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the East Lake-Orient Park area near Elm Fair Boulevard, just south of State Road 400.

Hillsborough deadly pedestrian crash

What we know:

A Jeep driven by a 29-year-old Temple Terrace woman was traveling northbound on U.S. 301 when two pedestrians entered the vehicle's path while trying to cross the highway, according to the FHP report.

The pedestrians were identified as a 57-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, both from Cocoa.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Driver citation status and victim names

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the two pedestrians. Law enforcement officials have not indicated whether the driver faces any citations or charges.