Hillsborough deputy released from hospital after patrol vehicle hit on I-75: HCSO

The Brief A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office corporal was released from the hospital after her patrol vehicle was rear-ended during a traffic response. Sheriff Chad Chronister visited Corporal Niomi Bruce at Tampa General Hospital, reporting she is recovering and in high spirits. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the Interstate 75 crash as officials remind drivers to obey the state Move Over law.



A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office corporal was released from the hospital after her patrol vehicle was hit from behind while she was assisting at a crash scene on Interstate 75, the agency said.

Interstate 75 crash

What we know:

Corporal Niomi Bruce was at the scene of a crash on I-75 when her patrol vehicle was hit from behind Tuesday night, according to HCSO.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The collision heavily damaged Bruce's patrol vehicle, and the sheriff’s office said the incident could have been much worse.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister visited Bruce at Tampa General Hospital Wednesday afternoon. She was in high spirits and had been released from the hospital, the HCSO said.

The sheriff’s office said Bruce is recovering and looks forward to returning to her colleagues.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Driver identity and possible charges

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the driver who hit the patrol vehicle.

It remains unknown if state troopers issued citations or filed criminal charges against the driver.

Florida Move Over law reminder

What you can do:

Following the crash, the sheriff's office reminded drivers to slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles with flashing lights on the roadside.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Florida's Move Over law requires drivers to move over for certain stopped vehicles displaying warning lights or, when they cannot safely move over, slow down as required by law.