Indian Rocks Beach implements paid parking for visitors as part of six-month pilot program

The Brief Visitors parking at beach access points on Indian Rocks Beach will now have to pay $4.50 per hour. The paid parking system is part of a six-month pilot program approved earlier this year. City leaders say the revenue will help fund beach infrastructure and hurricane recovery efforts.



Beachgoers visiting Indian Rocks Beach will now have to pay to park at public beach access points.

ParkMobile signs have been installed across the city, officially launching a new paid parking system that charges visitors $4.50 per hour.

The change is part of a six-month pilot program approved by city commissioners in February, though discussions about paid parking began months earlier.

Residents can still park for free

What we know:

City leaders say the new fees are aimed at visitors, not residents.

Residents can apply for a special parking decal through the city’s website, allowing them to continue parking without paying hourly fees.

The backstory:

Indian Rocks Beach had long been known as one of the last beach communities in Pinellas County to offer free public beach parking.

But after a destructive 2024 hurricane season, city leaders began searching for new ways to fund rebuilding and infrastructure improvements.

Officials say the paid parking program is expected to help recover millions of dollars needed for beach-area maintenance and repairs.

Mixed reaction from beachgoers

The other side:

Not everyone is happy about the change.

Some visitors say charging for parking feels unfair for people simply trying to enjoy a day at the beach.

City leaders, however, argue that the fees are necessary to help preserve the community.

"We have a lot of visitors that come to Indian Rocks Beach. It’s a beautiful beach, right?" City Manager Ryan Henderson said. "We’re just asking those visitors to help us maintain this community."

By the numbers:

Parking rate: $4.50 per hour

Pilot program length: 6 months

Enforcement hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Parking violation fines: Increased from $75 to $100

Public beach access points: About 180

Why you should care:

The new parking fees could impact both residents and tourists heading to one of Pinellas County’s most popular beach destinations.

City officials say the added revenue is intended to support long-term recovery and maintenance efforts following recent hurricane damage.

What's next:

The city will monitor the six-month pilot program before deciding whether to make paid parking permanent. Officials are expected to review revenue, traffic patterns and public feedback during the trial period to explore expanding the paid parking program to other areas of the city, including public parks.