Joe Redner, Tampa's 'Strip Club King' and medical marijuana advocate, dies at 86

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The Brief Joe Redner, the longtime Tampa businessman and owner of the Mons Venus adult entertainment club, died Friday morning at age 86. Known locally as the city's "Strip Club King," Redner spent decades in high-profile legal battles with Tampa and Hillsborough County officials over business regulations and property rights. Beyond his business ventures, Redner was a prominent advocate for LGBTQ rights and successfully sued Florida in 2018 to grow medical marijuana for his own cancer treatment.



Joe Redner, the longtime Tampa businessman known as the city's "Strip Club King," has died at 86, his family confirmed on social media Friday.

Redner died peacefully in his sleep Friday morning, according to his family.

Joe Redner Tampa business legacy

The backstory:

Redner owned and operated the Mons Venus strip club in Tampa and became a prominent figure in the city's business and political landscape. Over the decades, he frequently clashed with city and county officials over taxes, property rights and regulations affecting his business.

Beyond the adult entertainment industry, Redner was known as an advocate for LGBTQ rights and the legalization of medical marijuana in Florida.

Decades of battles with Tampa officials

Dig deeper:

Redner became a well-known figure in Tampa through his ownership of Mons Venus and his repeated legal fights over restrictions on adult entertainment businesses.

Redner’s disputes with local government included battles over zoning rules, taxes and eminent domain. He challenged regulations that he argued unfairly restricted his business, often bringing his fights into court.

Redner's willingness to confront government officials made him a familiar name in Tampa politics and a persistent presence in debates over property rights and business regulation.

Florida medical marijuana lawsuit

Why you should care:

Redner became one of Florida's prominent advocates for medical marijuana, drawing on his own experience with stage 4 lung cancer to argue that patients should have greater access to cannabis for treatment.

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In 2017, Redner sued the state over restrictions on growing marijuana at home, arguing that Florida's medical marijuana amendment should allow patients to cultivate the plant for personal medical use.

Redner sought to grow marijuana for juicing, which he believed would help him manage the effects of his cancer treatment.

A Florida court ruled in his favor in 2018, allowing him to grow marijuana under guidelines established by his doctor. The case became part of the broader legal debate over how Florida's medical marijuana amendment should be implemented.

Redner's advocacy reflected his belief that patients should have more control over their treatment options.

Lasting political impact

What's next:

Redner leaves behind an unmistakable legacy in Tampa, where he spent decades building his business, challenging government regulations and advocating for causes he believed in.