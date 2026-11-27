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The Brief A Davenport Airbnb party shooting left one man dead, and a female critically injured early Thursday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrested the teen host's mother, Brianna Jacques, while investigating the incident. Authorities have not yet identified the victims or announced any arrests related to the shooting.



One man died, and six others were injured in a shooting early Thursday morning at an Airbnb party in Davenport, leading to the teen host and her mother being placed in custody, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Davenport Airbnb party shooting

What we know:

Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue said they responded to Captiva Drive in Davenport at about 12:52 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a shooting. First responders stated they found an unresponsive man just inside the front door who appeared to have been shot and died at the scene.

A witness told investigators that Oral Walker Jr., 18, of Orlando, pulled out a gun and started firing shots at the party.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Another person, who has not been identified, fired back before leaving the party.

Deputies also found a shooting victim lying on her back on the kitchen floor with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said she was alive, moving in and out of consciousness, and emergency medical services transported her to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center for treatment.

Crime scene evidence found

By the numbers:

Inside the home, deputies stated they found multiple spent shell casings on the floor near the kitchen table and by the staircase. Investigators said they also spotted a gun magazine underneath the injured girl, another magazine near a barbecue grill in the backyard and apparent blood on the front doorstep.

Five other people—ranging in age from 15 to 21—had gunshot wounds to their arms and legs, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. They are all expected to be released from the hospital.

According to Sheriff Grady Judd, Walker had 76 prior criminal charges before the shooting and was described as a gang member who went by the street name, "Glock."

Investigators are searching for the other person and are urging them to come forward. Judd said witness statements indicate the person may have been acting in self-defense.

According to Judd, the mother of the birthday girl, Brianna Jacques, was arrested at the scene for allegedly disrupting the investigation.

Teen host and mother arrested

The backstory:

During a recorded sworn interview with the teen and her mother, the teen told investigators she created an Instagram flyer to advertise an open house party for her upcoming birthday at Captiva Drive. The flyer promoted a start time of 11 p.m. Wednesday alongside the underlined text "Get Drunk," as well as "Girls Gone Wild" and "Shots at the door," according to the sheriff's office.

The teen told deputies her mother knew about the party but would not allow them to rent the Airbnb under her name, so the teen said she used her friend's brother to book the home.

Deadly gunfire erupts in kitchen

Timeline:

The teen told investigators she danced in the kitchen for about an hour before hearing two apparent gunshots from the kitchen area, according to the sheriff's office. She said she ran upstairs for a few minutes and returned downstairs to find an unknown man lying on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood, prompting her to leave the home until law enforcement arrived.

Deputies took the teen into custody for hosting an open house party. Afterward, Jacques became irate, according to deputies, yelled and began walking away despite lawful commands from an investigator to stay on scene.

PCSO said they arrested Jacques on charges of breach of peace, resisting without violence, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, for allowing her teen to host and attend a party where alcohol and marijuana were present.

Unanswered questions in Polk County

What we don't know:

Authorities also have not confirmed who fired the shots or whether any suspects are in custody for the gunfire.