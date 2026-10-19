Lake Wales woman accused of trying to run over ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend: PCSO

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The Brief A Lake Wales woman was arrested Sunday after deputies said she drove her vehicle toward her ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend and struck his hand. Investigators said 30-year-old Taylor Alderman shouted racial slurs, accelerated toward the man, and hit a parked car before leaving the scene. Alderman faces felony charges including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.



A Lake Wales woman was arrested after Polk County deputies say she drove her car toward her ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, hitting his hand before crashing into a parked vehicle and leaving the scene.

Lakeland attempted murder arrest

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday outside a Lakeland home, where Taylor Alderman, 30, had arrived in her vehicle to drop off property belonging to her ex-girlfriend.

An argument began, and Alderman is accused of yelling racial slurs at her ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, the sheriff's office said.

Alderman initially drove away in a Ford sedan but then made a U-turn and accelerated toward the man, according to investigators.

The vehicle hit the man's hand as he jumped out of the way before crashing into a parked vehicle, detectives said. Alderman then left the scene.

The victim suffered cuts to his hand, according to the sheriff's office.

Witness accounts and suspect denial

Dig deeper:

After deputies located and arrested Alderman, she denied hitting the victim with her vehicle and denied crashing into another vehicle, according to detectives.

Witnesses, however, told investigators that Alderman intentionally tried to hit the man. They also reported that she hit the parked vehicle, causing her car's bumper to fall off, the sheriff's office said.

Charges filed

What's next:

Alderman faces the following charges:

Attempted first-degree murder, a felony

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony

Leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, a third-degree felony

According to detectives, Alderman has a prior criminal history that includes grand theft, resisting, trespassing, violation of probation and drug possession.

Extent of victim injuries

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not confirm whether the victim required transportation to a hospital for the cuts on his hand.