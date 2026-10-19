Lake Wales woman accused of trying to run over ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend: PCSO
LAKELAND, Fla. - A Lake Wales woman was arrested after Polk County deputies say she drove her car toward her ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, hitting his hand before crashing into a parked vehicle and leaving the scene.
Lakeland attempted murder arrest
What we know:
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday outside a Lakeland home, where Taylor Alderman, 30, had arrived in her vehicle to drop off property belonging to her ex-girlfriend.
An argument began, and Alderman is accused of yelling racial slurs at her ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, the sheriff's office said.
Alderman initially drove away in a Ford sedan but then made a U-turn and accelerated toward the man, according to investigators.
The vehicle hit the man's hand as he jumped out of the way before crashing into a parked vehicle, detectives said. Alderman then left the scene.
The victim suffered cuts to his hand, according to the sheriff's office.
Witness accounts and suspect denial
Dig deeper:
After deputies located and arrested Alderman, she denied hitting the victim with her vehicle and denied crashing into another vehicle, according to detectives.
Witnesses, however, told investigators that Alderman intentionally tried to hit the man. They also reported that she hit the parked vehicle, causing her car's bumper to fall off, the sheriff's office said.
Charges filed
What's next:
Alderman faces the following charges:
- Attempted first-degree murder, a felony
- Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony
- Leaving the scene of a crash involving injury, a third-degree felony
According to detectives, Alderman has a prior criminal history that includes grand theft, resisting, trespassing, violation of probation and drug possession.
Extent of victim injuries
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office did not confirm whether the victim required transportation to a hospital for the cuts on his hand.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.