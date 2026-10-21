Land O'Lakes worksite shooting leaves 1 injured, 2 in custody

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The Brief Two men are in custody following a worksite shooting that wounded a man in Land O'Lakes. Deputies say the shooting started after an argument between three men who knew each other. A nearby elementary school entered a brief alert status during the search for the suspects.



Two men are in custody after a Land O'Lakes worksite shooting that left another man injured Wednesday afternoon, deputies said.

Land O'Lakes shooting investigation

What we know:

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened after 3:30 p.m. at a worksite in the Connerton Boulevard and Bella Vita Circle area of Land O'Lakes. One man was shot and is receiving medical attention while two suspects are in custody.

Deputies believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between the three men, who are known to each other. The two men in custody ran off into a wooded area before law enforcement arrived at the scene, but they were quickly found.

Connerton Elementary School was temporarily on "alert campus status" out of an abundance of caution during the search for the suspects. Deputies said the school proceeded with dismissal under normal operations.

Unidentified suspects and victim

What we don't know:

Deputies have not identified the victim or the suspects involved in the shooting.