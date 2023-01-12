Lisa Marie Presley rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac arrest, TMZ reports

article

Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering a possible cardiac arrest, TMZ reported.

According to reports, paramedics responded to her house in Calabasas Thursday and performed CPR before transporting her to the hospital.

According to TMZ, paramedics were able to regain a pulse at her home before she was loaded into an ambulance.

Her condition is not known.

She is the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. She and her mother attended the Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Tuesday night at the Beverly Hilton. During the ceremony, Austin Butler won the award for best actor in a drama film for his portrayal of the King of Rock 'n Roll in director Baz Lurhmann's film "Elvis."

Presley has three children, including actress Riley Keough.

This is a developing story, check back for updates