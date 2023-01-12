Expand / Collapse search

Lisa Marie Presley rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac arrest, TMZ reports

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 11
Priscilla Presley And Lisa Marie Presley Debut article

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 23: Singer Lisa Marie Presley attends the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience" at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 23, 2015

Expand

LOS ANGELES - Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering a possible cardiac arrest, TMZ reported

According to reports, paramedics responded to her house in Calabasas Thursday and performed CPR before transporting her to the hospital. 

According to TMZ, paramedics were able to regain a pulse at her home before she was loaded into an ambulance.

Her condition is not known. 

She is the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. She and her mother attended the Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Tuesday night at the Beverly Hilton. During the ceremony, Austin Butler won the award for best actor in a drama film for his portrayal of the King of Rock 'n Roll in director Baz Lurhmann's film "Elvis."

Presley has three children, including actress Riley Keough.

This is a developing story, check back for updates 