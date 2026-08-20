Bond set for Ex-Sarasota officer accused of misusing Flock cameras hundreds of times

The Brief A former Sarasota police officer faces felony charges after allegedly searching for a license plate 355 times while using Flock surveillance cameras. The license tag targeted in the massive search spree was not involved in any active police investigation. Concerns are growing across Florida over law enforcement's misuse of license plate reader technology to track citizens.



A former Sarasota police officer faces criminal charges after authorities said he improperly searched for the same license plate hundreds of times using law enforcement surveillance technology.

Sarasota police misconduct case

What we know:

A former Sarasota police officer, Corey Waiters, is accused of two felonies and a misdemeanor for misusing Flock license plate cameras.

An investigation started earlier this month after a USA Today reporter discovered Waiters searched for the same license tag 355 times. On one day alone, Waiters searched the tag 121 times.

During a first court appearance, Waiters' attorney emphasized his deep ties to the area.

A judge set Waiters' bond at $5,500.

License plate surveillance abuse

What we don't know:

Police have not disclosed who Waiters was tracking or why he repeatedly searched the license plate.

Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche said in a statement, "We take allegations of misconduct seriously. When an agency member’s actions fall short of the standards and professionalism we expect, we will address it appropriately and without hesitation."

Chief Troche has not addressed whether the department will add additional safeguards to prevent future system misuse.

Florida police camera tracking

The backstory:

The camera system can track vehicle movements, showing where individuals travel, including visits to churches, meetings, or work.

Defense attorney Brett McIntosh is not related to the case, but noted Flock cameras are powerful tools to solve crimes, track missing people, or clear suspects.

However, McIntosh warned the incident highlights privacy concerns when society allows government tracking.

"Number one, there's no doubt that the flock cameras can be a powerful tool for law enforcement to solve crimes, but I think this example is a prime example of where Flock can go wrong, not just with the individual, but as we continue as a society to make decisions to give away our right to privacy in order to receive a little bit greater protection from the government this is what we allow. With a Flock camera, they can set up and determine everywhere and anywhere any individual goes. Where you go to church AA meetings, who you are hanging out with. Who you are socializing with, what you do for hobbies. Where you go for work. Every single thing about a person everywhere they travel can be followed and determined," said McIntosh.

Previous local case

Dig deeper:

This case follows a separate incident where Haines City Police Officer Christopher Goodson was charged with misusing Flock cameras to track his estranged ex-wife.

An affidavit showed Goodson searched his ex-wife's license plate 717 times.

Despite privacy risks, the camera network has helped locate missing children, solve major crimes like the deaths of two USF students, and provide clearing alibis in homicide investigations.