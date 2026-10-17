Missing 5-year-old boy dies after being found in Progress Village pond: HCSO

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The Brief A 5-year-old boy with autism died Saturday morning after being found in a Progress Village retention pond, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Deputies located the child within nine minutes of arriving at the neighborhood, HCSO said. Emergency crews performed CPR and took the child to AdventHealth, where medical staff pronounced him dead.



A 5-year-old boy who was reported missing from his Progress Village home Saturday morning was found in a retention pond and later pronounced dead, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Progress Village child death investigation

What we know:

The boy, who had autism, was reported missing by his parents around 9 a.m. from a home in the 7200 block of Grand Elm Drive, HCSO said.

Deputies arrived shortly after 9 a.m. and began searching the neighborhood along with the sheriff's office K-9 Unit. About nine minutes later, a deputy found the child in a retention pond in the community.

Deputies pulled the boy from the water and began performing CPR until Hillsborough County Fire Rescue arrived. The boy was taken to AdventHealth, where he was pronounced dead.

What they're saying:

"Losing a child is a pain no family should ever know," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "I commend our deputies’ quick response and their attempts to save the child’s life."

Investigation circumstances

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the boy’s death remain under investigation. The sheriff’s office said any updates would be provided through its public affairs office.