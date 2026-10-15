Mosquito control helicopter crash: 1 dead after hitting radio tower in Myakka City

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The Brief One person died after a mosquito control helicopter hit a radio tower and crashed near a dairy farm in Myakka City. First responders are currently at the scene investigating the fatal wreck near Dakin Dairy Farm. Officials have not confirmed whether anyone else was onboard the aircraft during the crash landing.



One person is dead after a Manatee County Mosquito Control District helicopter crashed into a radio tower near the Dakin Dairy Farm in Myakka City.

Emergency crews deploy

What we know:

East Manatee County fire crews and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office are responding to the scene, and confirmed one person was killed in the crash. Firefighters said that it hit a radio tower.

MCSO said two helicopters were flying in the area when the crash happened, and the other one landed safely and tried to help the one that crashed.

Fire crews did confirm that the FAA is responding to the scene.

Wreckage probe underway

What we don't know:

No other information was immediately available as crews continue to respond and investigate the crash. It is unknown if anyone else was on the helicopter at the time of the crash.