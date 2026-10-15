Mosquito control helicopter crash: 1 dead after hitting radio tower in Myakka City
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. - One person is dead after a Manatee County Mosquito Control District helicopter crashed into a radio tower near the Dakin Dairy Farm in Myakka City.
Emergency crews deploy
What we know:
East Manatee County fire crews and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office are responding to the scene, and confirmed one person was killed in the crash. Firefighters said that it hit a radio tower.
MCSO said two helicopters were flying in the area when the crash happened, and the other one landed safely and tried to help the one that crashed.
Fire crews did confirm that the FAA is responding to the scene.
Wreckage probe underway
What we don't know:
No other information was immediately available as crews continue to respond and investigate the crash. It is unknown if anyone else was on the helicopter at the time of the crash.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from East Manatee County Fire Rescue and Manatee County Sheriff's Office, which detailed the crash.