Next tropical storm could form off East Coast before heading out to sea

The Brief A low-pressure system off the U.S. East Coast has a 40% chance of developing subtropical traits. Forecasters warn of high surf and beach erosion along the Northeast coast as the system shifts away. The storm is not expected to make landfall before accelerating rapidly into the Atlantic Ocean.



A low-pressure system churning off the East Coast has a 40% chance of developing into Subtropical Storm Josephine, but forecasters expect its brief window over warm water to close quickly as it moves away from the U.S., according to weather officials.

East Coast Weather Outlook

What we know:

An area of low pressure linked to a weather front is sitting off the East Coast, slowly drifting north-northeast over the Gulf Stream. The system could briefly acquire subtropical traits over the next couple of days, weather officials said.

Even without full storm development, the system is expected to generate high surf and beach erosion along the Northeast coastline. If the system reaches subtropical status, it will take the name Josephine, which is the next designated name on the Atlantic tropical storm list.

System Trajectory Details

What we don't know:

Meteorologists have not confirmed whether the system will officially reach the wind threshold required to gain a tropical name before it begins moving faster. The exact extent of beach erosion along specific Northeast coastal communities also remains uncertain.

The system will have only a short window to organize over the Gulf Stream. Forecasters expect the storm to accelerate northeastward, steering safely out to sea and away from the United States.