Pasco County plan would close elementary school, revamp 2 others

The Brief Pasco County school district leaders proposed "ELEVATE 34668" to overhaul three elementary schools amid declining enrollment and low academic performance. Under the proposal, Fox Hollow Elementary would close, Schrader Elementary would become a STEAM magnet, and Gulf Highlands Elementary would transition to career exploration. School board members will formally vote on the redistricting and consolidation plan Nov. 3, with boundary changes taking effect in January if passed.



The Pasco County School Board is considering a major restructuring plan for three elementary schools to address declining enrollment, underperforming state grades and aging facilities.

Pasco County school restructuring plan

What we know:

Pasco County Superintendent John Legg proposed "ELEVATE 34668," a plan targeting three of the county’s elementary campuses that have not earned an "A" or "B" grade from the state in 14 years. Under the proposal, Fox Hollow Elementary would close completely, with students rezoned to nearby schools. Schrader Elementary would pivot to a STEAM magnet academy, while Gulf Highlands Elementary would rebrand as Highlands Exploratory Academy to focus on career exploration.

Courtesy: Pasco County Schools

Officials said the affected campuses faced multiple "D" and "F" grades over the past decade while sitting slightly over half capacity. Legg explained that sticking to old methods produces the same results, and that students deserve an innovative, hope-filled education with academic rigor. District leaders said that no employees will lose their jobs under the reorganization, with affected staff receiving priority for nearby open positions.

Declining enrollment academic impact

Why you should care:

District officials said running aging facilities below capacity drains taxpayer dollars that could directly benefit classroom instruction. Shifting resources away from half-empty buildings aligns with operational goals to enhance efficiency, align budgets with priorities and deliver superior value to students and parents. School board leaders said that Pasco is following a broader regional trend, as Pinellas County recently approved six school closures due to voucher expansion and charter school competition.

Boundary changes and transportation logistics

What we don't know:

District officials did not say if attendance boundaries or bus transportation schedules have been updated or finalized for families affected by the proposed school closures and reconfigurations.

Pasco School Board vote schedule

What's next:

The Pasco County School Board is scheduled to take a formal vote on the proposed budget reorganization and boundary changes Nov. 3. If board members approve the plan, the new school attendance boundaries will take effect in January.