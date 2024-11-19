Busch Blvd. reopens after pedestrian crash in Tampa

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Busch Boulevard has reopened after officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department.

TPD says officers it happened around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday at Busch Blvd. and 19th Street.

The pedestrian was rushed to the hospital and is listed as stable, according to police.

Tampa police shut down Busch Boulevard at 19th Street on Tuesday after a vehicle hit a pedestrian. (Courtesy: Tampa Police Department)

Busch Blvd. was closed in both directions between 18th Street and 20th Street until about noon.

