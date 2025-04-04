Investigation into Punta Gorda 'best charter captain you'll ever meet' continues

The Brief A video is going viral of a boat captain arguing with a young fisherman. The boat captain then climbs onto the fisherman’s boat. The video has been viewed millions of times online.



He called himself the "best charter captain you’ll ever meet." Now, Brock Horner of Punta Gorda is being investigated for threatening and boarding a young fisherman’s boat.

The video of the incident has been viewed online millions of times.

Through a statement by his attorney, Horner apologized for his behavior, saying he was not proud of how he acted.

But many remain disturbed by what they’ve seen.

The backstory:

Gage Towles recorded as Captain Brock Horner of Tarpon Coast Fishing Charters and a boat full of men pulled up to the 21-year-old’s boat.

It all stemmed back to an incident that happened a few days prior.

Fisherman said Horner was seen speeding and cutting under the bridge.

When others yelled at Horner to slow down, they say Horner accused them of not having their lights on.

Towles said he was not involved, but Horner sought him out.

"Bro, my lights were on. I wasn’t sitting there," said Towles through a recording.

Towles, who was alone, tried to diffuse the situation.

"I’m out here all the time bro," said Towles.

PREVIOUS STORY: Florida boat captain's 'boat rage' goes viral

Horner responded, "I’m 300 days a year on the *** water. Every day, I’m the best charter captain you will ever meet."

It escalated after Horner boarded Towles’ boat.

"Chill bro. Chill bro," said Towles.

Horner was reported to the Punta Gorda Police Department the same day.

Investigators told FOX 13 the Punta Gorda Police Marine Unit has been investigating since it was reported and are hoping to come to a conclusion soon.

The video has left many shocked.

"It was scary frankly. I was afraid for the younger kid," said Deanna Joyce.

Joyce, of Sarasota County, said Towles handled himself well.

"I just think it’s ridiculous the amount of rage people have these days, and they behave so poorly," she said.

What they're saying:

Horner’s attorney released a statement saying:

"As both Brock Horner’s attorney and his friend, I want to address the recent video that has circulated widely online, showing an intense exchange between Brock and a young man named Gage.

First and foremost, Brock sincerely apologizes to Gage, to Gage’s family, and to anyone who was frightened or upset by what they saw. He is deeply sorry. What began as a moment of frustration and concern escalated in a way it simply should not have. Gage handled the situation with impressive composure and class, and that level-headedness helped prevent things from becoming far worse.

Brock also wants to extend a sincere apology to the other gentleman on the boat—they did nothing wrong and do not deserve the harassment they have been receiving.

Brock is not proud of how he acted. But it’s important to remember: we are not the sum of our worst day. That video captured one moment—not the whole of who he is.

Since the video went viral, Brock’s business has been destroyed, his reputation damaged, and his family—including his wife and mother—have been harassed and even threatened. Some have gone so far as to question his military service and accuse him of stolen valor.

Let me be clear: Brock is a decorated combat veteran who was severely injured in Afghanistan. He served honorably, earned multiple medals, and suffered a traumatic brain injury in combat. He is recognized as 100% disabled by the Department of Veterans Affairs. That’s not an excuse—but it is part of his story. He stood up when this country asked him to, and that service deserves to be respected.

We live in a time when online outrage can quickly spiral into personal destruction. But just as Gage showed grace in the moment, I ask others to do the same now. Let’s hold people accountable—but also give them room to grow and make amends.

Brock is committed to doing exactly that." Scott Weinberg, Attorney for Captain Brock Horner

"Hopefully he didn’t ruin the business for everybody else. Hopefully people aren’t afraid to take fishing charters," said Dakota Moore.

Dakota Moore of Fish Moore Charters said Horner’s actions are inexcusable.

"There’s nothing that should ever make anyone board another person’s boat, especially a kid. Especially when he’s by himself solo. I feel like he took advantage of the situation," he said.

Horner has a prior arrest in North Port for disorderly conduct.

North Port Fire Rescue has announced they are also looking into the incident.

This comes after one of their firefighters, identified as firefighter Riggs, was determined to be a passenger on Horner’s boat.

North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus released this statement:

"Having viewed the video that has prompted so many views and comments, I understand the visceral reaction it evokes. The aggressor(s) in the video are unknown to me and I will reserve my comments regarding their behavior.

What I will comment on is one of the men on that boat is known to me. He is a North Port Firefighter and a celebrated military veteran known for his calm, easygoing demeanor, and his passion for service to his country and to the citizens of North Port.

The comments I’ve witnessed tonight are in deep contrast to the usual engagement we receive on this page; All submitted without knowing any facts or circumstances before, after, or during this incident that were not captured on the video.

Earlier, we posted that the Fire Department is aware of the incident and will investigate while providing due process and appropriate representation to a valued member of our team. Once the facts are known, we will address appropriately per our policies and standards.

The world I was raised in demanded innocence unless proven guilty. Firefighter Riggs has saved many lives and influenced a positive outcome on many calls in our city, not to mention his sacrifice to fight for our freedom in his military career. We will continue to honor and value his past service to the country and his investment in our community as we determine the facts of the case and address them.

I am honored to serve all of you in our community, as I am honored to represent all of those that serve this community. You have all invested your trust in our leadership team at the Fire Department and I would ask that you continue to do so knowing that we will address this situation once we have all of the facts.

Thank you so much for taking the time to digest this information and for trusting us to continue to provide exceptional public safety services in every manner that you have come to expect."

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by reporter Kim Kuizon and past reports by FOX 13 News.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: