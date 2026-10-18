17 pets killed in Citrus County mobile home fire: CCFR

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The Brief A mobile home fire in Homosassa Springs killed 15 cats and two dogs Saturday afternoon, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue. Emergency responders treated two people at the scene and requested medical helicopters for transport, officials said. Firefighters pulled one surviving cat from the burning home, which was heavily damaged in the blaze, according to CCFR.



A mobile home fire in Homosassa Springs left 15 cats and two dogs dead Saturday, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue. Officials said two people received medical care and firefighters rescued one surviving cat from the burning home.

Citrus County mobile home fire

What we know:

Fire crews responded to a mobile home on West Shadow Court after receiving a call at 3:17 p.m. Crews arrived six minutes later and found the home about 75% engulfed in flames, fire CCFR officials said.

Two people received medical attention at the scene, and two medical helicopters were requested to help with their transport, according to CCFR.

Officials said the fire was brought under control at 3:37 p.m.

Deadly fire investigation

Dig deeper:

During searches of the home, firefighters found one cat alive, 15 dead cats and two dead dogs, according to CCFR.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office helped at the scene and took the surviving cat to a veterinarian for care.

Courtesy: Citrus County Fire Rescue

The Florida State Fire Marshal also responded and assisted with the investigation.

CCFR extended its condolences to those affected by the fire and the loss of their pets.

Fire victim conditions and cause

What we don't know:

Officials have not released a cause of the fire. They did not release details about the conditions of the two people that received medical care.

Smoke alarm home fire safety guidelines

What you can do:

Fire rescue officials reminded residents that working smoke alarms can provide an early warning and help save lives.

Residents should install smoke alarms inside and outside sleeping areas and on every level of their homes. Officials also recommend developing and practicing a home escape plan and identifying two ways out of each room when possible.

If a fire occurs, residents should get outside, stay outside and call 911. Fire rescue officials warned people never to re-enter a burning building to retrieve belongings or pets.