Pilot killed in Myakka City helicopter crash identified

The Brief A Mosquito Control helicopter crashed near Dakin Dairy Farms in Myakka City Thursday night, killing its 63-year-old pilot. Emergency responders identified the victim as Isaac Moore, who died at the scene after hitting a private radio tower. A second spraying helicopter landed safely nearby, while federal investigators continue inspecting the crash site.



A mosquito control helicopter struck a private radio tower and crashed behind several Myakka City homes Thursday night, killing its 63-year-old pilot, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Myakka City helicopter crash

What we know:

Emergency dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 8:54 p.m. Thursday about an aircraft crash in the 10,000 block of 289th Street East. Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputies, East Manatee Fire Rescue and Manatee County EMS went to the area near Dakin Dairy Farms, where investigators say a Manatee County Mosquito Control helicopter had hit a private radio tower before crashing in a wooded area behind several homes.

Courtesy: Columbus Police Department

According to MCSO, bystanders pulled pilot Isaac Moore from the wreckage, but the 63-year-old died at the scene, according to authorities. Authorities say Moore was the only person aboard the helicopter, and no other injuries were reported. A second mosquito control helicopter conducting routine spraying in the area landed safely nearby. Sheriff's detectives secured the crash site and are coordinating with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Mosquito control crash investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what caused the helicopter to hit the radio tower during the spraying routine. Officials have also not indicated how long the FAA and NTSB investigations will take.

What they're saying:

On Friday morning, the Manatee Mosquito Control District sent the following statement to FOX 13, "The Manatee Mosquito Control District is deeply saddened to confirm the loss of one of our beloved family members, helicopter pilot Isaac (Ike) Moore, in a tragic accident on the evening of 10/15/2026. Ike, who was a highly experienced helicopter pilot with 25+ years of helicopter flight experience with 10,000 hours of helicopter flight-time was conducting a mosquito control mission in Manatee County as part of ongoing efforts to address the unprecedented mosquito and public health issues in the region when his helicopter collided with an unlit radio tower object and crashed. No injuries were reported to others on the ground. Ike’s family has been notified. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. We ask that their privacy be respected as we mourn the loss of a valued member of our mosquito control family. At this time, we have no additional information to share. We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and law enforcement agencies as they respond to the incident and gather additional details. We will provide updates as more information becomes available and is confirmed."