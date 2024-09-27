Pinellas County barrier islands remain closed after being battered by Hurricane Helene

Pinellas County residents who live on the barrier islands and evacuated ahead of Hurricane Helene are still waiting to assess the storm damage.

Barrier Islands closed

All barrier islands from the Dunedin Causeway through Tierra Verde remained closed as of 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Officials say restricted access will be restored once law enforcement determines it is safe for residents to return.

Barrier Islands damage

Crews are working to assess the area, clean up, and determine when it will be safe to return.

In video posted online by the city of Treasure Island, crews in construction vehicles were seen plowing water off sand-covered roads.

Video showed large boats smashed into homes along Treasure Island.

A little further north, sand was piled along roads in Indian Rocks Beach.

Indian Rocks Beach damage. Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

On Madeira Beach, officials found debris, displaced cars and burst pipes, According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Madeira Beach was almost ‘unrecognizable.’

FOX 13's Kailey Tracy says the beaches on the barrier islands look like a war zone.

She says everything from baby strollers to patio furniture to toilets has washed up on the sands.

Iconic restaurants like Woody's, the Toasted Monkey and Caddy's were severely damaged.

Barrier Islands rescues

The barrier islands were under a mandatory evacuation, but some people decided to shelter in place.

Another photo online, shows first responders walking through sand, helping a woman get to safety on Treasure Island.

Credit: City of Treasure Island

