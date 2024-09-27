Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hillsborough County
5
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 11:38 AM EDT until SAT 2:00 PM EDT, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Pinellas County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Pinellas County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Hardee County, Inland Hernando County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Polk County, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
from FRI 11:38 AM EDT until SAT 2:00 PM EDT, Coastal Sarasota County, Pinellas County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County

Pinellas County barrier islands remain closed after being battered by Hurricane Helene

By FOX 13 News
Published  September 27, 2024 1:40pm EDT
Hurricane Helene
FOX 13 News

Severe storm damage in Pinellas County

FOX 13’s Craig Patrick has the latest on the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene in Pinellas County.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - Pinellas County residents who live on the barrier islands and evacuated ahead of Hurricane Helene are still waiting to assess the storm damage. 

Barrier Islands closed

All barrier islands from the Dunedin Causeway through Tierra Verde remained closed as of 11:30 a.m. on Friday. 

Officials say restricted access will be restored once law enforcement determines it is safe for residents to return.  

Barrier Islands damage

Crews are working to assess the area, clean up, and determine when it will be safe to return. 

In video posted online by the city of Treasure Island, crews in construction vehicles were seen plowing water off sand-covered roads. 

Video showed large boats smashed into homes along Treasure Island. 

A little further north, sand was piled along roads in Indian Rocks Beach. 

Indian Rocks Beach damage. Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. 

On Madeira Beach, officials found debris, displaced cars and burst pipes, According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Madeira Beach was almost ‘unrecognizable.’ 

Image 1 of 4

Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

FOX 13's Kailey Tracy says the beaches on the barrier islands look like a war zone. 

She says everything from baby strollers to patio furniture to toilets has washed up on the sands.

Iconic restaurants like Woody's, the Toasted Monkey and Caddy's were severely damaged. 

Image 1 of 2

 

Barrier Islands rescues

The barrier islands were under a mandatory evacuation, but some people decided to shelter in place. 

Another photo online, shows first responders walking through sand, helping a woman get to safety on Treasure Island. 

Credit: City of Treasure Island

