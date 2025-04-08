Florida charter captain ordered to not contact boater who recorded viral video leading to arrest

The Brief A judge has ordered Brock Horner not to have contact with Gage Towles. Video that went viral shows Horner yelling profanities at Towles before boarding Towles' boat. Punta Gorda police later arrested Horner, who now faces criminal charges in the case.



A judge has ordered the boat captain at the center of a viral video to not have contact with the boater who recorded the video showing the confrontation that led to his arrest.

Arrest of Brock Horner

The backstory:

Gage Towles, 21, recorded video on his phone on April 1 as Captain Brock Horner began yelling at him.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Horner was angry over an incident that occurred two days prior, which Towles said he witnessed but was not directly involved.

In the video, Horner can be seen using numerous profanities as he yelled at Towles, then made his way onto Towles' boat.

The video would soon rack up millions of views, with Punta Gorda police even asking the public to stop reporting it because the department had been inundated with complaints about the incident.

Late last week, Horner's attorney issued a statement apologizing on his behalf, saying in part, "Brock is not proud of how he acted" while commending Towles for his handling of the situation.

Punta Gorda police arrested Horner on Friday night on a charge of burglary with assault or battery.

Courtesy: Punta Gorda Police Department.

Threats against Brock Horner

Dig deeper:

Horner, his family and others associated with him have faced a slew of threats since last week. That led Towles' attorney, Steven Leskovich, to release a statement asking for the threats to stop and to "trust the criminal justice system to work through this process."

Courtesy: Leskovich Law Group, P.A.

Where does the case stand now?

What's next:

Horner has bonded out of jail and is due back in court for his arraignment on May 5, according to court records.

The Source: This story was written using information from Charlotte County court records and previous FOX 13 News reports.

