Pinellas County dengue fever: Aerial mosquito spraying begins

The Brief Pinellas County is bringing in aerial mosquito spraying for the first time in its fight against the dengue fever outbreak, with help from Lee County Mosquito Control. Pinellas has reported nearly 40 cases, while Hillsborough County has recorded more than 300 of Florida’s roughly 370 cases. Officials are urging residents to keep taking precautions as mosquito control efforts expand and experts watch for cooler weather to slow mosquito activity.



Lee County Mosquito Control crews are helping Pinellas County fight the dengue fever outbreak in the Tampa Bay area by spraying for mosquitoes from helicopters.

Tampa Bay mosquito control

Big picture view:

Until now, Pinellas County had relied entirely on truck-based spraying. The aerial effort brings the county a new way to cover more ground in less time.

READ: Hillsborough County dengue outbreak prompts statewide mosquito-spraying effort

Lee County has provided as many as three helicopters at times to assist with the response. Officials say the county's experience preparing for mosquito season in areas with extensive wetlands makes its crews well suited to help.

Alissa Berro with Pinellas County Mosquito Control said aerial spraying can help crews reach more areas more quickly.

"We can only get so far with the truck. The more area we can cover in a faster amount of time, the better knockdown that we're going to have for our residents," Berro said, adding that spraying alone will not eliminate the problem.

"This is not a silver bullet," Berro said. "We still need everybody's help because we can't cover every area and these mosquitoes specifically breed in those containers around everybody's home."

Florida dengue cases

By the numbers:

Pinellas County has reported nearly 40 dengue fever cases, making it the second hardest-hit county in the Tampa Bay region. Hillsborough County has reported more than 300 cases out of approximately 370 statewide.

The state was expected to release its next weekly report Thursday, with officials anticipating the reported numbers could increase.

Hillsborough spraying efforts

What's next:

Hillsborough County is continuing mosquito control treatments across the county, particularly in areas where dengue cases have been reported. This week's efforts are focused on approximately 225,000 acres stretching from Carrollwood to FishHawk Ranch, with spraying planned across a broad area.

Dengue fever is spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquito control efforts are aimed at reducing mosquito populations and limiting the risk of further transmission.

Experts say this is typically the time of year when mosquito numbers begin to decline as temperatures cool. However, they say a sustained period of cooler weather will be needed for that decrease to take hold.

There is also concern that a wetter winter could complicate mosquito control efforts. Officials are urging residents to remain vigilant by taking precautions around their homes, including emptying containers that collect standing water where mosquitoes can breed.