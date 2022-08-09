Seagrass meadows in Tampa Bay see 'significant' decline over last four years
Over the last four years, the seagrass meadows that blanket Tampa Bay have been shrinking. Since 2018, at least 6,300 acres of the plants have been lost with the majority of the decline happening in Old Tampa Bay.
PSTA, Bay Area schools awarded funding to use toward electric buses
Pinellas, Manatee, and Sarasota counties are getting a big chunk of money to help fund electric school buses.
Parts of Gandy Beach blocked off to protect mangroves, environment
Big changes are happening at a popular waterside hangout in Pinellas County. Officials are cracking down at Gandy Beach, blocking off the mangroves and large beach area to vehicles in an effort to protect the environment.
Haines City to pay more than $100,000 to fix aging sewer system linked to major spill
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is requiring Haines City to pay more than $100,000 to fix its aging sewer system. The penalty stems from a major spill.
'Zombie ice' in Greenland will raise global sea level 10 inches, study says
Zombie or doomed ice is ice that is still attached to thicker areas of ice, but is no longer getting fed by those larger glaciers.
Melting ice uncovers Viking Age artifacts as climate change creates ‘boon’ for archaeologists
"Most of the artifacts that melt out are extremely well-preserved. It's like they are frozen in time."
Tampa Bay to see more dangerously hot days with 'feels like' temperatures over 100 degrees, new data shows
New data shows counties in Tampa Bay will experience 35% to 45% more dangerously hot days when the "feels like" temperature tops 100 degrees.
Boy, 8 years old, discovers giant shark tooth in South Carolina: 'Find of a lifetime'
An outdoorsy eight-year-old found a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species while he was on a family vacation in South Carolina earlier this month of August 2022.
Tampa Bay Sierra Club advocates for clean energy with free educational bus tour
While energy companies across the Bay Area have largely expressed commitments to going greener, local environmental advocates said in some communities, long-standing utility practices are taking a toll.
City of Tampa hopes to save millions with new federal tax credits to go green
Federal lawmakers hope to incentive local governments, businesses, and individual Americans to make the switch to clean energy. In Tampa, city leaders said the new incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act will save millions of taxpayer dollars.
Children living near fracking sites have higher rate of cancer, Yale study finds
Researchers looked at nearly 2,500 Pennsylvania children, 405 of whom were diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), which is the most common type of pediatric cancer.
USF biologist discovers new marine life species while studying 2010 oil spill impacts in the Gulf of Mexico
A University of South Florida St. Petersburg biologist is back on land after discovering new species of marine life while out in the Gulf of Mexico. She was studying the impacts of the 2010 oil spill and the fish affected by the environmental disaster.
What's in the Inflation Reduction Act? Health care, climate change goals become law
President Joe Biden arrived at the White House promising to “build back” America, and now he has signed into law legislation with a slimmer version of that idea.
Some people susceptible to neurological effects of red tide, new study suggests
Hundreds of thousands of pounds of dead fish washed ashore on Sarasota and Manatee counties beaches in 2017 and 2018. While red tide had its impact on the area, scientists at Roskamp Institute were studying the effects on humans.
Environmental advocates say Florida isn't doing enough to prevent toxic algae blooms
A coalition of environmental groups in Florida put together a progress report on the state’s effort to reduce toxic algae blooms. Advocates said the state is failing to implement enough recommendations three years into the governor’s special taskforce to address the issue.
‘A good sign’: 1st sea turtle nest spotted on Mississippi beach in 4 years
After destructive hurricanes, an oil spill, and other traumatic events, it appears sea turtles are coming back to the Mississippi coast.
Melting ice is likely causing Earth to spin faster; Here’s why that’s a problem for timekeepers
The retired Naval Observatory director of time explains why timekeepers around the world are still trying to figure out how to incorporate the increasing speed recorded over the past five years.
Rainwater unsafe to drink everywhere on Earth due to 'forever chemicals,' study says
PFAS, nicknamed “forever chemicals” because they last so long in the environment, have been linked to a wide range of harmful health effects.
Health officials urge caution after blue-green algae reported on Hillsborough River
Blue-green algae is common in Florida's freshwater environments. It can make people and pets sick and can negatively impact the surrounding ecosystem.
Blue-green algae bloom reported on Hillsborough River, health officials say
A health alert was issued Tuesday after a blue-green algae bloom was found on the Hillsborough River, local health officials said.