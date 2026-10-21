Police still searching for Bradenton teen who vanished nearly 2 years ago

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The Brief Bradenton police are seeking tips to find Caitlyn Sandt, who was reported missing in November 2024. Sandt was 18 years old when her family last had contact with her in October 2024. Investigators recently entered Sandt into the FBI's ViCAP Missing Person database to aid out-of-state search efforts.



The Bradenton Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate Caitlyn Sandt, an 18-year-old woman missing since late 2024.

Bradenton police missing person

What we know:

Sandt's family reported her missing in November 2024. Her family said her last contact with them was in October 2024. Detectives have investigated multiple leads, but officers have not located Sandt or any of her personal items.

She is 5-foot-2, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Sandt has a scar between her eyes, scars on both thighs, and a strawberry birthmark on the bottom of her neck. When she was reported missing, her ears and navel were pierced.

FBI missing person database

What we don't know:

Investigators do not know where Sandt went or if she remains in Florida.

Authorities have not confirmed whether foul play was involved in her disappearance.

To help find her if she is out of state, police recently entered Sandt into the FBI's ViCAP Missing Person database. She was previously entered into the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse.

Manatee Crime Stoppers reward

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Sandt is asked to email Detective Brian Gates at brian.gates@bradentonpd.com. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at manateecrimestoppers.com. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward if their information leads to Sandt's recovery.