Polk County adaptive rodeo brings joy, inspires bigger mission to help families

The Brief More than 70 children and adults with developmental disabilities gathered Saturday for the Hollie Brewer Adaptive Rodeo in Polk County. Co-founders Jena Brewer and Sarah Hollie created the event four years ago after their daughters struggled to participate in local competitions. Organizers are raising awareness to build the Hollie Brewer Adaptive Ranch, a permanent Christ-centered community offering lifelong support.



From barrel racing and lassoing to a petting zoo and even a special-needs goat, a rodeo in Polk County Saturday proved that everyone deserves a chance to experience the fun.

The Hollie Brewer Adaptive Rodeo brought more than 70 children and adults with developmental disabilities together for a day filled with excitement, inclusion and community support.

Polk County adaptive rodeo

The backstory:

Co-founders Jena Brewer and Sarah Hollie launched the Hollie Brewer Adaptive Rodeo about four years ago after watching their daughters, Maddie and Macy, struggle to join local livestock shows alongside their older sisters.

"They were trying to compete with their older sisters in local cow shows. And there wasn't a class for them," Brewer explained. "That's where it started. It was inclusion."

The annual gathering pairs every participant with a volunteer buddy who assists them throughout the day. Community donations and sponsorships keep the event completely free for all families.

Polk County special needs

What they're saying:

Brewer credited community support and faith for the event's ongoing growth.

"It's wild, and then we cannot do this without the community," Brewer said. "This is all Jesus, like literally, the Lord has stepped in. And if it wasn't for the community, this would not be possible."

She noted that while the rodeo brings joy, it also highlights a critical shortage of local resources, social activities, and safe housing options for individuals with developmental disabilities as they age.

"I just want everybody to know that this community needs support," Brewer said. "If you don't have skin in it, you don't think about it."

Adaptive ranch housing vision

What's next:

Organizers are working toward creating the Hollie Brewer Adaptive Ranch, a Christ-centered community that would provide housing, lifelong care and meaningful daily activities for people with developmental disabilities.

The vision includes a transitional program for students aging out of high school, as well as opportunities for adults with special needs to live, work and remain involved in their communities.

"Our dream is to have the Hollie Brewer Adaptive Ranch, and that is going to be a transition program for kids aging out of high school, for adults with special needs, and to live," Brewer explained. "We'll have businesses that will contribute back to the community, just a place for them to live out their life and be included in the community."

Community help

What you can do:

While the ranch remains a long-term vision, organizers hope continued community support will help make it a reality.

The nonprofit also holds an annual fundraising dinner and relies on volunteers, donations and sponsorships to continue its mission.

Those interested in learning more or getting involved can find the organization on Facebook here.