Polk County deputies probe gambling rumors after youth football brawl

The Brief A violent brawl broke out at a Winter Haven youth football game after a parent struck a coach in the head over the weekend. Deputies are investigating claims that the confrontation began because parents were illegally gambling on the match-up between 8-year-olds. No suspects have been arrested, but investigators plan to file misdemeanor charges of affray or disorderly conduct once instigators are identified.



A weekend football match-up between 8-year-old teams in Winter Haven descended into chaos after an adult attacked an opposing coach near a law enforcement substation.

Winter Haven game brawl

What we know:

The physical fight erupted during a youth game between the Winter Haven Tigers and the Plant City Colts on an athletic field adjacent to the Polk County Sheriff's Office Central Substation.

A parent struck the Plant City coach in the head, triggering an all-out brawl before law enforcement responded and broke up the crowd.

Youth football gambling allegations

What we don't know:

Deputies were told the altercation may have started over parents betting on the children's game, but investigators currently lack video evidence or proof of gambling.

Authorities have not yet established who started the fight and have made no arrests in connection with the incident.

Polk County sheriff warns parents

What they're saying:

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said parents are supposed to teach children how to behave rather than set a negative example.

"If you're at these youth sporting events, and you're gambling on these teams, we're going to go undercover and look for that conduct, and we'll arrest you quick. That's totally inappropriate on every level," Judd said.

Potential charges for instigators

What's next:

Investigators continue working to identify the individuals responsible for instigating the violence. Suspects will face misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct or affray once identified, and deputies could pursue additional charges if they uncover evidence of illegal betting.