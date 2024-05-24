Rapper Sean Kingston arrested following raid at Florida mansion

Sean Kingston was arrested in California Thursday in connection to a raid at his Florida mansion earlier in the day.

"This evening, police in Fort Irwin, CA, arrested Kisean Anderson, aka Sean Kingston without incident on a Broward Sheriff's Office arrest warrant for numerous fraud and theft charges," Public Information Officer Carey Codd told Fox News Digital.

"According to investigators, he will be booked into jail in San Bernardino, CA."

Deputies from the Broward County Sheriff's Office and Davie Police SWAT members served search warrants at Kingston's Southwest Ranches mansion May 23, Public Information Officer Carey Codd told Fox News Digital.

Sean Kingston performs live on stage during "Hot Summer Night" concert at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park on June 3, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

Kingston's mother, Janice Turner, was arrested earlier this morning at his home in South Florida.

"Following an investigation that began in the city of Dania Beach, this morning, May 23, Broward Sheriff’s Office Dania Beach District detectives along with members of BSO’s Strategic Investigations Unit and Davie Police SWAT, served arrest and search warrants at a residence in Southwest Ranches," Codd said in a statement.

"As a result of the investigation, an adult female, Janice Turner, was taken into custody on numerous fraud and theft charges."

The department noted the investigation "is active and ongoing."

Representatives for Kingston did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Earlier in the day, Kingston posted on his Instagram stories, "People love negative energy! I am good and so is my mother!.. my lawyers are handling everything as we speak."

Kingston, whose full name is Kisean Paul Anderson, found fame in 2007 with his debut single, "Beautiful Girls." He's since collaborated with Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Nicki Minaj.

In 2011, Kingston was involved in a near-fatal jet skiing accident in Miami after his watercraft crashed into a Miami Beach bridge. He reportedly had a broken jaw and a fractured wrist and had water in his lungs, resulting in a three-week hospital stay.

Following a three-month investigation, authorities concluded Kingston did not understand basic boating safety protocols.

