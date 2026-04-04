Hillsborough County man charged with over 200 counts including child pornography and exploitation: HCSO
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 41-year-old man on over 200 charges, including child exploitation and possession of child pornography.
What we know:
HCSO deputies were alerted to suspicious activity at Oakridge Equestrian Park in Thonotosassa. Deputies said Justin Beyea, 41, was discovered in a vehicle with a 15-year-old victim on March 15.
Following an investigation, deputies said that Beyea had been in contact with and meeting the juvenile for over a period of several months. A forensic search of his phone produced more than 900 files of child sexual abuse material and explicit content involving animals, HCSO said.
On Friday, April 3, Beyea was arrested on 207 felony charges.
He is charged with the following:
- Solicitation or possession of child pornography (100 counts)
- Film, distribute, or possess image or video of sexual activity with an animal (100 counts)
- Traveling to meet a minor after using comp services/devices to solicit certain illegal acts
- Lewd or lascivious molestation, forcing or enticing
- Lewd or lascivious conduct
- Lewd or lascivious battery
- Lewd or lascivious exhibition
- Transmission of harmful material to minor
What we don't know:
It is unclear if a hearing date has been set for Beyea.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.