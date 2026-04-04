Hillsborough County man charged with over 200 counts including child pornography and exploitation: HCSO

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The Brief More than 200 charges have been filed against a Hillsborough County man, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The investigation began on March 15, according to deputies. Justin Beyea, 41, is being held without bond, according to HCSO.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 41-year-old man on over 200 charges, including child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

What we know:

HCSO deputies were alerted to suspicious activity at Oakridge Equestrian Park in Thonotosassa. Deputies said Justin Beyea, 41, was discovered in a vehicle with a 15-year-old victim on March 15.

Following an investigation, deputies said that Beyea had been in contact with and meeting the juvenile for over a period of several months. A forensic search of his phone produced more than 900 files of child sexual abuse material and explicit content involving animals, HCSO said.

On Friday, April 3, Beyea was arrested on 207 felony charges.

He is charged with the following:

Solicitation or possession of child pornography (100 counts)

Film, distribute, or possess image or video of sexual activity with an animal (100 counts)

Traveling to meet a minor after using comp services/devices to solicit certain illegal acts

Lewd or lascivious molestation, forcing or enticing

Lewd or lascivious conduct

Lewd or lascivious battery

Lewd or lascivious exhibition

Transmission of harmful material to minor

What we don't know:

It is unclear if a hearing date has been set for Beyea.