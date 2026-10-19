Ruskin US-41 crash: Woman seriously injured after vehicle lands on building

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The Brief A Bradenton woman is in the hospital after her car landed on a building off US-41 and flipped to the ground during a crash. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the driver was heading northbound when she lost control and went airborne. Authorities have not released the 50-year-old driver's name or explained what caused her to lose control of the vehicle.



A Bradenton woman is in the hospital Monday after her car landed on top of a building off of US-41 and flipped back onto the ground during a serious crash.

Airborne Ford Bronco crash

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 50-year-old woman was driving a Ford Bronco while heading northbound on US-41 near the intersection of 5th Avenue Southeast.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said she lost control of the vehicle and hit a median in the southbound lanes, hit a ditch and then went airborne before landing on top of the building, located at 205 US-41.

FHP said the vehicle continued off the building and flipped onto the ground next to the building.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver was seriously injured and flown to the hospital after the crash, according to officials.

Traffic investigation

What we don't know:

Troopers have not identified the woman or said what led her to lose control of the car.