Expand / Collapse search

Ruskin US-41 crash: Woman seriously injured after vehicle lands on building

By
FOX 13 News
Hillsborough County
Published October 19, 2026 4:28 PM EDT
Published October 19, 2026 4:28 PM EDT
article

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol. 

The Brief

    • A Bradenton woman is in the hospital after her car landed on a building off US-41 and flipped to the ground during a crash.
    • Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the driver was heading northbound when she lost control and went airborne.
    • Authorities have not released the 50-year-old driver's name or explained what caused her to lose control of the vehicle. 

RUSKIN, Fla. - A Bradenton woman is in the hospital Monday after her car landed on top of a building off of US-41 and flipped back onto the ground during a serious crash. 

Airborne Ford Bronco crash

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 50-year-old woman was driving a Ford Bronco while heading northbound on US-41 near the intersection of 5th Avenue Southeast. 

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol. 

Troopers said she lost control of the vehicle and hit a median in the southbound lanes, hit a ditch and then went airborne before landing on top of the building, located at 205 US-41. 

FHP said the vehicle continued off the building and flipped onto the ground next to the building. 

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol. 

The driver was seriously injured and flown to the hospital after the crash, according to officials. 

Traffic investigation

What we don't know:

Troopers have not identified the woman or said what led her to lose control of the car. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Florida Highway Patrol, which detailed the crash on US-41 in Ruskin. 

Hillsborough County