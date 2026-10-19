Ruskin US-41 crash: Woman seriously injured after vehicle lands on building
RUSKIN, Fla. - A Bradenton woman is in the hospital Monday after her car landed on top of a building off of US-41 and flipped back onto the ground during a serious crash.
Airborne Ford Bronco crash
What we know:
The Florida Highway Patrol said the 50-year-old woman was driving a Ford Bronco while heading northbound on US-41 near the intersection of 5th Avenue Southeast.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said she lost control of the vehicle and hit a median in the southbound lanes, hit a ditch and then went airborne before landing on top of the building, located at 205 US-41.
FHP said the vehicle continued off the building and flipped onto the ground next to the building.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.
The driver was seriously injured and flown to the hospital after the crash, according to officials.
Traffic investigation
What we don't know:
Troopers have not identified the woman or said what led her to lose control of the car.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Florida Highway Patrol, which detailed the crash on US-41 in Ruskin.