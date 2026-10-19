Sexual assault exams: Pinellas County ends Suncoast Center agreement

The Brief On Tuesday, Pinellas County commissioners voted unanimously to terminate a roughly $180,000 annual contract with the Suncoast Center, ending the non-profit's forensic exam services on December 31. Citing Florida law, county officials said licensed hospitals with emergency rooms are responsible for providing and arranging these exams. Pinellas County said it sent letters to area hospital systems, informing them of the Florida statute.



On Tuesday, Pinellas County commissioners voted unanimously to terminate a roughly $180,000 annual contract with the Suncoast Center, ending the nonprofit's forensic exam services on Dec. 31.

Contract termination

The backstory:

For the last 16 years, the Suncoast Center has provided Sexual Assault Victim Examination services for Pinellas County residents.

At the county commissioner’s meeting Tuesday, at least one commissioner brought up reported issues with the non-profit, including a "backlog of rape kits" — with county staff admitting Pinellas had put Suncoast on a "corrective action" plan.

"They are still under corrective action with us, but they are fully compliant with everything we have asked them to do," Pinellas Director of Human Services Karen Yatchum said.

"There were some quality issues, and we've resolved those. We brought in a nurse consultant that came in and had no findings," Suncoast Center CEO Jean Pierre told commissioners, adding that the organization conducted 22 sexual assault exams countywide last month.

Meanwhile, the non-profit stated it has used operational dollars to fund this program, making up a shortfall estimated at about $610,000. But after a roughly 45-minute discussion, commissioners voted unanimously to terminate the county's $180,000 annual contract with the non-profit effective Dec. 31.

In a statement to FOX 13 Monday, Suncoast Center said:

"Earlier this month, Suncoast organized and facilitated an initial meeting with community partners and local hospitals to help ensure a smooth transition of medical forensic examination services to hospital emergency departments beginning January 1, 2027. Through December 31, 2026, Suncoast will continue providing its current sexual assault services. Beginning January 1, 2027, Suncoast will continue providing survivors with 24-hour helpline services, advocacy, accompaniment, mental health treatment, and counseling. Only the medical forensic examination portion of the program is transitioning."

Meanwhile, Pinellas County sent FOX 13 the following statement Monday:

"Suncoast Center is working closely with hospital partners, Pinellas County Human Services, and the Florida Council Against Sexual Violence to determine next steps. Meetings are being scheduled to ensure these critical services for residents and visitors continue without interruption, and we will maintain communication until a transition or continuation plan is finalized."

Future services

What's next:

Yatchum said she sent letters to the CEOs of local hospital systems in July, pointing out that under Florida statute, licensed hospitals with emergency rooms are ultimately responsible for providing or arranging for sexual assault exam services.

The county said it also met with hospital leaders last week to discuss this.

"We have about 15 hospitals in our community. It's about $40,000 annually from each hospital to contribute to Suncoast Center to continue this work versus the major operational shifts that they would need to do to incorporate this into their business," said Yatchum.

Law enforcement response

Dig deeper:

During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners asked the county how local law enforcement feels about potentially shifting this process away from one centralized facility to various emergency rooms across the county.

"They also had similar concerns on how it changes their investigative process, going from one streamlined organization with one location versus going to several hospitals in the community," Yatchum said, regarding her conversations with law enforcement.

In a statement provided to FOX 13 Monday, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said:

"Our interest is to ensure that sexual assault victims receive appropriate services and that we can effectively collect evidence to hold perpetrators of these heinous crimes accountable. We look forward to those responsible for conducting sexual assault exams determining a permanent funding stream that provides effective exams in a compassionate setting."

Hospital statements

What they're saying:

We reached out to several hospital systems in Pinellas County.

AdventHealth said they are "taking the matter under review."

BayCare told FOX 13 it "is aware of Pinellas County's decision regarding future funding for sexual assault examination services. Providing compassionate, high-quality care for survivors of sexual assault is an important part of our mission, and BayCare hospitals will continue to provide services required under Florida law. We are working with community partners and other stakeholders in Pinellas County to better understand the transition and ensure continuity of care for those who depend on these critical services. Our priority is, and will remain, providing compassionate, high-quality care and support services to patients who need them."

Orlando Health said, "We are aware of the county’s decision and are reviewing the matter and its potential implications."