Still hoping to get into Game 3? What Rays fans need to know about World Series ticket prices

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The Brief Rays World Series tickets at Tropicana Field are topping thousands of dollars on secondary markets as Tampa Bay trails Milwaukee. Resale delivery methods can create last-minute risks when sellers delay sending valid digital barcodes for Game 3 entry. Sports fans can protect themselves by checking official box office listings first and confirming complete checkout fees.



The Tampa Bay Rays are bringing the World Series home, but fans hoping to watch Monday night's Game 3 in person may need to spend big to get through the gates.

With the Milwaukee Brewers holding a 2-0 series lead, demand is high as the teams prepare to meet at Tropicana Field. Tickets have been listed on resale marketplaces for hundreds of dollars — and, in some cases, well over thousands of dollars per seat. As of Sunday night, the cheapest ticket was about $600 on Ticketmaster.

Here's what fans should know before buying.

Are tickets still available for Game 3?

Dig deeper:

Yes. Tickets have continued to appear on resale marketplaces for Monday's game, although availability and prices can change quickly.

Game 3 details:

Matchup: Milwaukee Brewers at Tampa Bay Rays

Date: Monday, Oct. 26

First pitch: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg

Why are World Series tickets so expensive?

More to know:

The World Series is a rare opportunity for Tampa Bay fans to see the Rays compete for their first championship, and that demand is reflected in ticket prices.

Tampa Bay is making its third World Series appearance, while Milwaukee is playing in the Fall Classic for the first time since 1982. Both franchises are seeking their first title.

The series also brings visiting Brewers fans to the Tampa Bay area, adding to the demand for seats at Tropicana Field.

For fans who cannot justify the cost of admission, watching from home or finding a local spot showing the game may be a more affordable alternative.

A warning for fans buying resale tickets

What you can do:

The high prices aren't the only thing ticket buyers should consider. Fans should also understand how tickets are delivered and what happens if a seller fails to provide them.

In a recent report, FOX 13 examined what fans should know before making a purchase.

Read more: World Series tickets: What Rays fans should know about resale guarantees

The report explained that some resale transactions depend on a seller transferring a ticket after the purchase. That can create uncertainty when tickets are in high demand and the event is approaching.

Fans purchasing MLB tickets through SeatGeek should monitor their account for the ticket barcode and contact customer support immediately if the ticket is missing, invalid or different from what they purchased.

For high-demand games, buyers should also confirm the delivery method, review the full price before checkout and keep records of the order and any communication with the ticket marketplace.

Purchasing refundable hotel stays and airfare can also reduce friction should issues arise with event tickets. Some credit cards also offer built-in trip insurance when used to book.

How to protect yourself before buying

Fans still searching for seats can take a few precautions:

Start with official sources. Check the Rays' ticketing page before turning to resale sites.

Understand the total price. Service fees and other charges can significantly increase the advertised cost.

Check ticket delivery details. Know when the tickets are expected to appear in your account and what to do if they do not.

Read the guarantee carefully. A refund may return the ticket price, but it may not cover airfare, hotels or other expenses.

Keep your records. Save your confirmation, receipts and any communication with the seller or marketplace.

For those who do find seats within their budget, Game 3 offers a chance to see the World Series in person as the Rays try to climb back into the series on their home field.