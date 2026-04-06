Venice man accused of killing boss during fight: Police

The Brief A man is accused of killing his boss during a fight outside their place of business on Monday morning. Investigators said the fight started just before 6 a.m. on Monday. The killing left many businesses in the area asking, 'why.'



One man is dead and another has been arrested following a fight between an employer and employee in Venice, according to police.

What we know:

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday, Venice police officers responded to reports of an altercation in the 200 block of South Grove Street.

According to police, a witness saw two men fighting and one being dragged toward a pick-up truck.

Then, the witness reportedly saw the suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Richard Barker, take off, leaving the victim, 67-year-old Jeffrey Hubbard at the scene.

Officers found Hubbard who, despite life-saving measures, died from his injuries.

According to investigators, Hubbard was Barker’s boss at a business where the fight occurred.

Investigators said after Barker was detained, he admitted responsibility for the incident.

Barker was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Dig deeper:

The killing left many businesses in the area asking, 'why.'

The backstory:

Before the sun came up, Venice police said a fight started at a Grove Street property.

"I happened to look to the right and I saw all the police presence," Brenda Frost explained.

Brenda Frost and her husband, Mike, saw the flashing lights as they came into work at All Family Mobile Service and Repair.

"We circled around back to the other side and were looking and I said something bad happened," said Brenda Frost.

What they're saying:

"After I found out who it was, that’s when I was kind of shocked because he’s a customer of ours. He’s been in here numerous occasions. We’ve helped him out with a lot of projects," said Mike Frost.

The area is considered industrial and home to many repair and trade shops.

Several businesses we spoke to off-camera said they were shocked and saddened by what happened.

"It's a small-knit community here in this area, all of the shop owners help the shop owners," said Brenda Frost.

They said their thoughts remain with the man who lost his life.

"I'm sure this guy has family, too. I’m praying for his family and his friends because we all have them," said Mike and Brenda Frost.

"While Venice is a safe community, we want the public to understand that serious crime does occur," said Venice Police Chief Andy Leisenring. "This arrest marks the third murder arrest our department has made in the past six months. Our officers and investigators continue to do outstanding work to protect this community and bring cases to resolution."

What's next:

The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner and released at a later date.