Rays postseason merchandise sales on track to beat 2020 numbers following pennant win

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The Brief Rays fans are rushing to local team stores for official AL championship merchandise after Monday night's Game 6 victory. World Series ticket prices averaging $2,400 are driving locals to buy $50 shirts and $45 hats instead of traveling to Milwaukee. Postseason retail sales are on track to beat 2020 numbers ahead of Game 1 at American Family Field.



High World Series ticket prices are sending Rays fans to local team stores to grab championship merchandise instead of traveling for the games.

Tampa Bay Rays AL championship merchandise

By the numbers:

Official American League championship gear and World Series merchandise went on sale the moment the final out was recorded at Tropicana Field. Official shirts, World Series caps and limited-edition pennants hit store shelves and online retailers like Fanatics immediately after Monday night's victory.

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Buying a $50 shirt or a $45 hat gives locals an accessible way to celebrate the franchise's third pennant without spending $2,400 or higher on a game ticket.

Retailers report that postseason merchandise sales for the Rays are already on track to beat 2020 numbers. High demand continues for gear featuring homegrown stars as well as items highlighting the renovated Tropicana Field. Bay Republic, the official store at Tropicana Field, is among the primary locations selling the championship collection. Pop-up stores across the Tampa area are also offering gear to satisfy local demand.

Pop-up store inventory schedules

What we don't know:

Retailers have not confirmed exact inventory numbers or restock schedules for pop-up locations across the Tampa area.

World Series travel costs

What's next:

Game 1 of the World Series kicks off Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern in Milwaukee, where the Rays face the Milwaukee Brewers in a historic matchup. Both franchises are hunting for their first World Series title.

Fans following the team to Milwaukee face total travel costs exceeding $3,100 per person. Secondary market ticket prices for Game 1 start at $2,400. One-way flights out of Tampa International Airport start at $432.

St. Petersburg ticket prices

What we know:

Staying in the Bay Area for Game 3, 4 or 5 at Tropicana Field provides a more affordable alternative. Entry-level tickets in St. Petersburg start around $1,100, though premium seats reach $4,800.

Official parking passes at Tropicana Field start around $187 on secondary marketplaces like SeatGeek, with premium lots priced higher. The postseason games mark the team's first season back at the fully renovated stadium.