Rays one win from World Series ahead of Game 6 vs. Guardians

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The Brief The Tampa Bay Rays can secure an ALCS victory and advance to the World Series with a win against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 6 Monday night at Tropicana Field. Starting pitcher Freddy Peralta takes the mound for Tampa Bay, while Cleveland plans to rely on a bullpen game starting with right-hander Slade Cecconi. Gates at Tropicana Field open at 5 p.m. ahead of the 8:08 p.m. first pitch, with team officials requiring prepaid parking for all stadium lots.



The Tampa Bay Rays are one win away from returning to the World Series as they host the Cleveland Guardians in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night.

Rays ALCS Game 6 pennant chance

The backstory:

The Rays took a 3-2 series lead with a 3-1 victory over Cleveland in Game 5 on Sunday. Tampa Bay can clinch its third American League pennant and advance to the World Series with a win at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

PREVIOUS: Rasmussen shines as the Rays top the Guardians in ALCS Game 5

First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. Monday. If the Guardians win, the teams will meet again Tuesday night for a decisive Game 7.

The Rays are looking to secure their first World Series appearance since 2020. The Milwaukee Brewers are waiting for the winner of the ALCS after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

Who is pitching in Game 6?

Dig deeper:

Right-hander Freddy Peralta is scheduled to start for Tampa Bay. Peralta has been a key part of the Rays' late-season run and delivered six scoreless innings against Cleveland in Game 2 of the series.

Cleveland is expected to use a bullpen game, with right-hander Slade Cecconi among the potential options to open the contest.

The Rays will look to build on their Game 5 performance, when Drew Rasmussen allowed one run over seven innings. Yandy Díaz recorded three hits, while Jonny DeLuca, Jonathan Aranda and Liam Hicks each drove in a run.

Tropicana Field: Gates, parking and tickets

What you can do:

Fans attending Monday's game should plan ahead for a potentially busy night at Tropicana Field.

Gates open: 5 p.m.

Parking lots open: 3 p.m.

Parking: Prepaid parking only for postseason games. Drive-up parking purchases are not available in Tropicana Field lots.

Rideshare: Use Gate 4 for drop-off and pickup.

Public transportation: The SunRunner serves the area around Tropicana Field.

Fans can check ticket availability and purchase parking through the Rays' official postseason page. If the stadium lots sell out, the team recommends looking at overflow parking options in downtown St. Petersburg.

Where to watch the Rays

Fans who can't make it to Tropicana Field can watch the game on TBS or truTV, or stream it on HBO Max.

Ferg's Sports Bar & Grill, across from Tropicana Field at 1320 Central Ave. in St. Pete, is a longtime gathering spot for Rays fans. The bar will host a watch party, with the game shown on its Jumbotron. Other downtown St. Pete sports bars also offer options for watching the game. Fans should check with individual venues for game-day plans and availability.

What's at stake in Game 6?

What's next:

Tampa Bay has won back-to-back games in Cleveland to take control of the series and now has a chance to finish the job in front of its home crowd.