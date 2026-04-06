Tampa Bay Rays return to St. Pete: Tropicana Field reopens for 2026 home opener

The Brief After spending the entire 2025 season at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa due to Hurricane Milton's destruction, the Rays return to a fully repaired Tropicana Field on Monday for their home opener against the Chicago Cubs. The ballpark underwent extensive restoration to prepare for the 2026 season, which included replacing the entire roof, installing new turf, and remediating significant interior water damage. Marking the franchise's 20th consecutive season with a sold-out home opener (excluding 2020), the game kicks off at 4:10 p.m., with the first 10,000 fans receiving a commemorative schedule magnet.



The Tampa Bay Rays are playing at Tropicana Field on Monday for the first time since Hurricane Milton destroyed the field in October 2024.

The backstory:

Tropicana Field needed major repairs after Milton swept through and tore off the roof, forcing the team to play the 2025 season in Tampa at the Yankees’ Steinbrenner Field. The Rays opened their 2026 season on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals last month.

The repairs the Trop needed before Monday's reopening included replacing the roof, installing new turf and remediating water damage throughout the interior, among other things.

Monday's game is already sold out, and the team will play against the Chicago Cubs. According to the MLB, this marks the 20th consecutive season the Rays have sold out their home opener, excluding the 2020 season, which was played without fans.

WATCH: Rays offering perks for home opener

The first 10,000 fans at the home opener will receive a Schedule Magnet, presented by Orlando Health. If you're headed to the Rays home opener Monday, or any game in April. The team is giving fans a $10 credit for ballpark snacks or new Rays gear.

What's next:

Monday’s game against the Chicago Cubs starts at 4:10 p.m.

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