Tampa Bay Rays wedding: Bay Area couple invites Raymond to baseball-themed ceremony

The Brief A Tampa Bay area couple is bringing its love for the Rays into its November 13 wedding in Thonotosassa. Brooke Steele and Gabriel Rodriguez are planning custom "Mr." and "Mrs." Rays jerseys and ice cream served in mini baseball caps. The couple says watching the Rays clinch a World Series berth made an already unforgettable year even more special.



For Brooke Steele and Gabriel Rodriguez, the Tampa Bay Rays are more than just a baseball team; they’re part of the family. With the Rays headed to the World Series and their wedding just weeks away, the couple is finding ways to make their love for the team part of their big day.

Tampa Bay Rays wedding

Big picture view:

Steele and Rodriguez are longtime Rays fans who have made countless memories at Tropicana Field, including trips with their 8-year-old son and visits with the team’s mascots. Their fandom even inspired the name of their rescue puppy, Baker, after Rays pitcher Bryan Baker.

Now, as they prepare to get married on November 13 in Thonotosassa, the couple is planning several Rays-themed wedding touches. They hope to wear custom jerseys with "Mr." and "Mrs." on the back and serve ice cream in the mini baseball caps familiar to fans at the Trop.

They also hand-delivered a wedding invitation to Raymond, the Rays’ mascot, who agreed to join the celebration.

Tropicana Field fan loyalty

What they're saying:

Steele said she never lost faith in the team, even when the season got tough.

"Though we lost some games this year, we haven't won every single series, there was never a moment where I had any doubt in my mind that this team was special," she said.

For Rodriguez, the team has become woven into their family’s life, with the couple rarely missing a game.

The Rays’ American League Championship Series win was especially meaningful. The couple was at Tropicana Field when Tampa Bay clinched its spot in the World Series, calling it one of the best days of their lives.

St. Petersburg ballpark memories

Local perspective:

The Trop holds a special place in the couple’s relationship. Rodriguez has described the ballpark as a place where he feels most at peace, and the stadium has become the backdrop for so many of their shared memories.

With the Rays now part of their wedding plans, the couple is carrying that connection into another major milestone.

World Series ticket plans

What's next:

Rodriguez says he was so caught up in watching the Rays take the lead during the postseason that he bought tickets to Game 5 of the World Series, scheduled for next Wednesday. The couple also hopes to get tickets to another game.

Their wedding is set for November 13, with Rays-inspired details planned to celebrate both their relationship and their favorite team.