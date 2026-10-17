Tampa Walk to End Alzheimer's raises awareness, funds for research

The Brief Thousands of people gathered in Tampa on Saturday morning for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's. Close to 600,000 Florida residents are currently living with the brain disease. The global event raises funds for research, patient care and family support services.



An annual walk brought thousands of families, caregivers and supporters together in Tampa on Saturday morning to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer's disease.

Tampa Walk to End Alzheimer's

What we know:

Thousands of people gathered in Tampa on Saturday morning for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's, an event designed to bring families, caregivers and supporters together to raise funds for research and care. The walk serves as the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's support, with donation links made available through the Alzheimer's Association website.

More than 7 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer's disease, including nearly 600,000 people in Florida. Among those participating was Rich Howard-Willms, who was diagnosed with the disease about a year ago after a PET scan revealed developing plaque in his brain. Howard-Willms shared that he feels confident about his prognosis and long-term future, emphasizing that a diagnosis is not a death sentence.

Caregiver Ellen Andreu also walked to honor her mother, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's in 2019 and died this year on her 68th birthday. Andreu expressed gratitude for the opportunity to navigate the emotional journey alongside friends and family while supporting others facing similar losses.

Total event fundraising results

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact total dollar amount raised during Saturday morning's walk in Tampa. It remains unknown how many total participants registered for the local event or when the next local fundraiser will take place.

Alzheimer's Association donation guidelines

What you can do:

Anyone interested in getting involved or making a donation can visit the Alzheimer's Association website here.